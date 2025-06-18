A woman shared her skincare secret, which does not cost anywhere near the usual skin care products

In a TikTok video, the woman demonstrated how she uses a natural remedy that is popular in rural areas

Many people were fascinated by the woman's beauty secret that was affordable to most people

A lady posted a TikTok video showing people how she maintains beautiful skin. The woman pulled out the secret ingredient she uses to make her skin look lively.

A woman posted a TikTok video of one of the ways she keeps her skin clear and radiant with a natural remedy. Image: @mbalenhle.caluza

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's beauty secret received thousands of likes. Maybe online users were in awe of how the woman used the traditional ingredient for her face.

Woman maintains skin in traditional way

In a TikTok video, @mbalenhle.caluza revealed that she uses a type of clay to maintain her clear skin. The woman mistakenly called the clay ubomvu (pus) when she meant ibomvu, which means red clay in isiZulu. She explained that ibomvu helps her maintain a clear and even complexion, tightens the skin, as well as helps with breakouts.

To use it, she crushed the rock-solid clay into fine dust and then poured water before applying it as a face mask. The TikTokker explained that she waits for the clay to dry before washing it off. She warned that the red clay also stains clothes, and it should be applied carefully. Imbovu can be found at local outdoor markets starting from R5. Watch the video of the lady using ibomvu below:

What is ibomvu?

According to a South African Journal of Science research, ibomvu or ubumba in isiZulu refers to the red clay, which is rich in iron oxide. Various southern African cultures used clay as a cosmetic product, and it is also edible. In modern day, it is also used a lot as sunscreen by people who primarily work outdoors.

The red clay is known by various words in different languages; in SeSotho, it is known as letsoku and vumba in Tshivenda. The different colours of the clay can be used for different purposes, including skin brightening, achieving an even skin tone and maintaining cleanliness. Ibomvu is the same clay used by the Himba tribe to achieve their signature red-tinted skin.

The Himba tribe in Namibia cover their bodies in red clay. Image: Peter Adams

Source: Getty Images

SA appreciates affordable skincare plug

Many appreciated the affordable skin care hack. Some people commented on the video, sharing that they tried using the clay and it helped. Other netizens shared their tips on how to best use the clay on the face.

boymom said:

"I heard from the ladies who work in the fields, bathi, if you add a little glycerine, it doesn't flake."

uSinothando_Khumalo commented:

"L'Oreal has itsengikhohlwe igama. I once bought it for pimples, it’s exactly ibomvu"

Schotho SamaThamsanqa shared:

"I applied it all over my body, and it felt so smooth after. But the staining 😔 "

🥰RUNAY❤️ added:

"I definitely need this coz wow...if you see my face, you would cry on my behalf."

user80323140193248 wrote:

"It is mineral power. They sell it at Woolworths and expensive."

Lebza Lee💜 said:

"I'm going back on using it. It works ❣️"

Nompumelelo Mashaba shared:

"The mamas at maimai use it as sunscreen."

