A TikTok video of a woman mixing pap together with frozen mixed vegetables ignited a humorous culinary debate in South Africa

Many viewers found the unconventional preparation to be an assault on tradition, expressing strong negative reactions

Despite the controversy on social media, the video went viral, highlighting South Africans' love for pap

A viral TikTok video showcasing a woman mixing pap with frozen vegetables sparked widespread culinary outrage and humour in South Africa, underscoring the nation's strong defence of its food traditions.

A Mzansi content creator combined pap and frozen vegetables, and left netizens divided. Image: Happy Ness

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video featuring a controversial perspective on a beloved South African dish has sparked intense debate online. The video shows a woman preparing pap and mixing it directly with cooked frozen vegetables. This has divided opinions in Mzansi, with many social media users considering it a culinary mistake.

The clip, shared on Facebook by user Happy Ness, showed a woman stirring a pot of stiff pap before adding a generous portion of mixed vegetables directly into it. She proceeded to plate it after it was done cooking, and on her plate, the pap looked very unusually colourful.

Mzansi's love for pap

Netizens wasted no time in expressing their opinions, with others applauding her culinary skills, and some feeling offended and even calling for justice for pap. While some might have found a spark of inspiration from the recipe, one fact remained clear that pap holds a cherished and culturally significant place in South African cuisine. Attempting to tamper with its traditional preparation, as this video proved, is almost guaranteed to stir more than just the pot.

A Mzansi woman’s mixed veggie pap recipe left Mzansi confused. Image: Happy Ness

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the video

Thato Phahlane wrote:

"Great minds think alike. I had the same pap just now, but I didn't fry my vegetables."

Mah Pru Guddy Sindi added:

"Between you and prominent, I don't know who is worse."

Thato Koitsioe wrote:

"Please show us a video of you eating the nonsense you cook."

Ranawa Kotsedi said:

"What a silly invention. Rice is lighter than pap, that is why rice and that kind of veggies are great."

Naomi Nyakudya said:

"We need videos of you eating this stuff."

Bongiwe Mlomzale said:

"You are missing out, savoury pap is very ncaaa pple yho. You add cream moss emgqushweni and add butter. Cooking is all bout creativity and trying new things bathong."

Nosipho Momo Magubane wrote:

"Iyooo hai hai this is too much, justice for papa bathong."

Fiona Nogwina said:

"Her creativity with pap doesn't convince me."

Howard Michael wrote:

"Lol, now I'm convinced you’re always high when you shoot these videos."

Fefez MaQeda Betshu said:

"I just pour mixed veggies into boiling water before I add mealie-meal."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News stories about controversial recipes

A new, proudly South African dish known as ice-cream pap left Mzansi in stitches as they played along with the joke.

A creative mlungu took pap to the next level, adding a thick gravy and other goodies before baking it to perfection.

A woman's video of her adding cooking oil and leafy greens to her pap in a bid to make it healthier left many confused.

Source: Briefly News