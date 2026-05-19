“The Best Workspace”: Chris Brown Gives Cape Town Call Centre Staff Big Shoutout After Viral Video
Chris Brown noticed Cape Town, and he had things to say. The global superstar reposted a TikTok video of Bourne Global call centre agents singing his hit song during a shift. He praised the office as the best workspace environment he had ever seen.
The clip, posted by the @bourne.global TikTok account on 15 May 2026, showed Western Cape employees belting out one of Brown’s songs together at work. Briefly News first covered the story on 18 May 2026, after the video caught fire across South African social media.
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Brown’s repost sent the original video into another dimension of fame. South Africans were already deep in conversation about what the clip really showed. Many people immediately questioned whether the staff salaries matched the energy they showed on camera.
In the previous article, others were direct about what they noticed in the footage. Viewers pointed out that the group of employees appeared to be predominantly coloured, with very little visible racial diversity. A former employee also weighed in and made it clear they had no desire to return to the company.
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Despite the mixed reactions, some people simply appreciated the scene in front of them. They argued that the office looked like a genuinely healthy place to work. Many people know that toxic management would never allow workers to carry on like that during a shift.
The UK-managed business process outsourcing company currently operates out of Cape Town. Brown’s endorsement has only made the debate around the company louder.
Watch the Instagram post by Chris Brown here.
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za