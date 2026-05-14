Mpumalanga content creator Makhi Thee Swappa Queen has broken her silence on Facebook, addressing growing rumours about her blocked 3-million-follower account. She posted an update on her new page explaining exactly what happened and why her original account went dark.

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Makhi Thee Swappa Queen Says Facebook Account Was Blocked After Switching to iPhone 17

Source: Facebook

Makhi said Facebook locked her out after she tried to log in using her new iPhone 17. She had recently sold her iPhone 13 and upgraded, but the platform flagged the new device as suspicious. Facebook suspected the account had been stolen and blocked access immediately.

What really happened to Makhi’s account

The Mpumalanga creator was quick to shut down claims that she staged the whole thing. Some followers believed she deactivated her account on purpose to push people to her new page. Makhi said she would never do that behind her followers’ backs and would have been open about it.

She even went back to the person she sold her iPhone 13 to, just to test her theory. Logging in from the old device brought the account back to life. But within hours of trying again on her iPhone 17, the account locked her out once more.

Her followers were relieved to hear she had an explanation and was working on a fix. Many rushed to support her new page and cheered her on in the comments. This update comes after a rough stretch that left her supporters worried.

Makhi had previously gone live in tears after losing the account, which was her main source of income. Fans had warned her many times about publicly sharing her large payouts, some reaching over R98 000 at a time.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Source: Briefly News