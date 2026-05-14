A South African woman revealed how she bought her first car cash while earning a R6,500 monthly salary

She said she saved her salary for 18 months while using side-hustle income for household expenses

The woman later built a fleet of vehicles through business income without taking bank loans

A South African woman has inspired many online after explaining how she managed to buy a car cash despite earning what many would consider a modest salary. Her story about discipline, saving and side hustles quickly caught attention online.

The picture on the left showed Zizi posing in a red top and skirt. Image: @zizipombaleki1

Source: TikTok

A local woman has gone viral after sharing how she managed to buy her first car cash while earning only R6,500 a month. Using her account @zizipombaleki1, she posted the video on 13 May 2026 explaining that careful saving, limited expenses and additional business income helped her achieve the goal without taking out loans.

According to the woman, her financial journey started in 2020 when she was employed at a company while still living at home with relatively few responsibilities. Because she was not paying major household expenses at the time, she decided to focus heavily on saving most of her salary instead of spending unnecessarily.

She also revealed that she was running a side hustle through network marketing, selling Herbalife products to generate extra income. The money from the business was reportedly used to help with household needs, while her salary remained mostly untouched in savings.

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Financial discipline pays off

After approximately 18 months of disciplined saving, she said she had managed to accumulate close to R100,000. Instead of purchasing an expensive vehicle, she opted to buy a smaller car through an auction because it was her first time driving and she wanted something affordable and practical.

The woman explained that she still owns and drives the same vehicle today. She also shared that her financial position has improved significantly over time through business income, allowing her to build a fleet of cars without relying on bank loans or debt. User @zizipombaleki1's video sparked discussions about side hustles, saving habits and financial discipline, with many viewers praising the woman for using her income wisely and making long-term decisions instead of chasing expensive lifestyles.

Zizi on the left shared how she managed to save money for 18 months. Image: @zizipombaleki1

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Mzansi applaud a queen of saving

User5972991282910 wrote:

"Let me follow you ndikumamele uyeva. Translation: Let me follow you so I can listen to you, okay?"

Boni asked:

"Plug we hairline sthandwa please. Translation: Please plug us with the hairline info, dear."

Thandoh LwaMangwevu wrote:

"Ndaze ndakuthanda let me follow you. Translation: Wow, I really like you, let me follow you."

Bee said:

"Let me follow you. ❤️"

Pixy wrote:

"Oh, uyasikhuthaza sana. Thank you. ❤️ Translation: "Oh, you really motivate us a lot. Thank you ❤️"

Phiwe818 wrote:

"When you start saying 'I stay at home, I don’t pay rent, and I don’t do anything, ‘I realised that I still won’t make it. 🥺 Translation: When you said ‘I stay at home, I don’t pay rent, and I don’t do anything,’ I realised I still won’t make it. 🥺"

Samke koi asked:

"Sis bendincela ukubuza ukuba usebenzisa eyiphi i bank for save. Translation: Sis, I wanted to ask which bank you use for savings."

Zee Langa wrote:

“Ok cc uncede nam. Translation: Okay, sis, help me too."

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Source: Briefly News