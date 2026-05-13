A young woman from Mthatha named Sinalo Mwezeni recently shared her career journey from working at PEP to becoming a SANDF soldier in Cape Town. She posted the inspiring transformation on her TikTok account on 6 April 2026 to celebrate her major success.

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Pictures of Sinalo Mwezeni which she shared on her TikTok account. Images: Sinalo Mwezeni

Source: TikTok

The former retail worker transitioned into a military role after successfully completing the rigorous national defence force training program. Mwezeni moved from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape to begin her new professional deployment as a soldier. The SANDF recruits young South Africans who possess the physical and mental strength required to serve the country effectively. Applicants must endure months of intense training and strict discipline before they can be officially shortlisted for service.

Career transformation inspires Mzansi

South Africans flocked to the social media platform to send her many heartfelt messages and warm congratulations. Many people admired her dedication to finding a new path while looking professional in her camouflage uniform.

The military selection process is highly competitive and requires young people to stay focused on their long-term goals. Her story shows that many young citizens are finding incredible opportunities through the national defence recruitment drives. Moving from the retail sector into the military shows a deep commitment to personal growth and public service.

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Watch the TikTok post below:

Mzansi loves the transformation

thabanglagoon commented:

“Welcome to D.O.D. 😘 I was also working at PEP and left it a day before I went to Bloemfontein.”

TSIKITSIKI said:

“I'm happy for you, stranger. 🥰”

The Fragrance Lab wrote:

“Congratulations, girl.🥰 God is really great.🤗🙌”

Source: Briefly News