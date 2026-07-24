A South African woman shared a heartfelt TikTok video explaining why she is desperate to relocate to Lagos, Nigeria

Emihle Raziya said she has been trying to move for two months since graduating but is struggling with the high cost of Nigerian rent paid annually

The video sparked wide discussion online, with a Nigerian follower warning her not to move without a solid income plan

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A South African woman has gone viral after pouring her heart out in a TikTok video about her dream of leaving South Africa to live in Nigeria, and just how difficult that dream has been to achieve.

A South African lady shared her dream of moving to Nigeria. Image: @emihle_raziya1

Source: UGC

Emihle Raziya, who posts under @emihle_raziya1 on TikTok, recorded the candid video on 23 July 2026 from her bedroom. She described two months of failed attempts to relocate to Lagos since finishing her studies, and said she is at her wit's end trying to make it happen.

Nigeria demands annual rent

The core challenge Emihle laid out is that she can not find anyone to help her move to Nigeria. Despite reaching out to followers during live streams and on social media asking for relocation support, the only responses she has received from men have come with strings attached. She said she cannot go down that road and will not compromise her values. Watch Emihle's full TikTok video here:

Nigerians advise South African woman

The video drew strong engagement, with viewers from both countries weighing in:

@hamadadjl19 wrote:

"I'm Nigerian, I will advise don't move if you don't have something to make money from. Don't depend on people who said they would support you."

@Sgqumfeza🎀 asked:

"What is your plan once you move? Do you work there?"

@Lefa🇿🇦 said:

"You are not real 😭"

@Zamela Mandaba commented:

"Nanitshiloooo." Oh wow, they refused."

@Wam🧿 wrote:

"Oh my goodness! Where is this girl's family!?"

@Chupe... offered:

"Take everything as a sign, don't force things."

@Elsa Atondo advised:

"Relocate to Abuja hun, not Lagos."

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Source: Briefly News