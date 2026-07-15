A Nigerian content creator announced his return home from South Africa, leaving behind TVs, computers and tech equipment

He unveiled an 86-inch smart whiteboard TV as the centrepiece of his newly set-up office in Nigeria

South Africans online were amused by his description of electronics as 'property'

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A Nigerian digital entrepreneur made waves online after sharing a video from his newly set-up space in Nigeria. In a video shared on 14 July 2026, he revealed that he left most of his belongings behind in South Africa when he relocated.

A Nigerian man who left South Africa complains about loss. Image: Nwa.otu.network / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man behind the @nwa.otu.network TikTok page posted the clip on 15 July 2026, proudly showing off his upgraded workspace. The highlight of the reveal was an 86-inch smart whiteboard TV that runs on both Android and Windows, powered by an Intel i7 processor, with touchscreen capabilities designed for teaching and presentations. Watch the office reveal that caught South Africa's attention: Watch the video here:

Mzansi reacts Nigerian's property claim

What caught viewers off guard was not the tech or the training programme, but his description of televisions and computers as "property." South Africans in the comments had a field day. Read the comments:

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@k said:

"Since when is TV a property 😂"

@Cooler asked:

"What is the difference between assets and property?"

@hulisanimuronga wrote:

"I'm confused, what is property ?"

@Douglas TANTINHO said:

"TV and computer are property now"

@Jacob R. Mamogobo offered encouragement:

"Start there bra not in SA — good start"

@courage enogieru ikponwonsa cheered:

"Nobody can break the hustle 💪 spirits of Nigerians, we are built different, we are strong"

@Junior Indombe Freeman admitted:

"I didn't know that you were in South Africa, all along I thought you're in Nigeria"

Other Briefly News stories about Nigeria

A Nigerian TikTok creator who posted a heartfelt video apologising to South Africans on behalf of his fellow nationals and urging them to respect local laws.

The ongoing plight of Nigerian nationals in South Africa, who are urgently appealing to the South African government and DIRCO for assistance in their repatriation.

A recent arrest of a Nigerian man in Cape Town who sparked outrage for mocking Zulu culture while seated inside a luxury Maybach.

Source: Briefly News