Izingane zeS'thembu season 4 announcement was overshadowed by criticism over its AI-generated soundtrack

Fans questioned why the show's trailer used AI music instead of featuring South African artists

Despite the online debate, viewers are still excited for the Mseleku family's return in the new season

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The Izingane zeS'thembu season 4 trailer got fans talking.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic's announcement of the fourth season of Izingane zeS'thembu was expected to get fans talking about the Mseleku family's return to television.

Instead, much of the online conversation shifted to the trailer's AI-generated soundtrack, with many viewers questioning why artificial intelligence was used instead of music by local artists. The criticism quickly overshadowed the show's highly anticipated comeback.

Fans focus on the trailer instead

Season 4 is set to premiere on 20 August and promises to follow the Mseleku children as they navigate adulthood, relationships, personal ambitions and family responsibilities. Familiar faces including Mpumelelo, Sne, Lwandle, Abongwe and Mpilo will return, alongside younger members of the family and other recurring cast members.

However, viewers paid more attention to the promotional video's soundtrack than the upcoming storylines. Social media users questioned the decision to use an AI-produced song, saying the reality series would have benefited from music created by South African musicians

kamoso_ commented:

"Haibo with the AI song?? 😭 But we will be there!!"

@mywaytoloss wrote:

"Why they using AI music 😭"

@Nkulerrrh joked:

"Nice song."

@Queen_Zar said:

"It's so upsetting how this song doesn't fit that trailer!! Yhuuu!!!"

@Khumology joked:

"Credo V Daniels is the theme song? That ha AI boy! 😂😂"

See more comments in the X post below:

Viewers question the creative decision

Viewers questioned the trailer's AI-generated soundtrack.

Source: Instagram

As reported by The Citizen, several X users expressed disappointment, arguing that the AI-generated music felt out of place for a show rooted in South African culture and family life. Others suggested the production missed an opportunity to support local artists by commissioning an original soundtrack instead.

The debate sparked a broader discussion about the growing use of artificial intelligence in entertainment and whether it could affect creativity within the local television industry.

Excitement for the new season remains

Despite the backlash surrounding the trailer, many fans remain eager for the return of Izingane zeS'thembu. The new season is expected to delve deeper into the siblings' personal journeys, emotional growth and the pressures of carrying the Mseleku family legacy forward.

While the AI song may have stolen the spotlight for now, viewers are still counting down to the reality show's return, hoping the new episodes will deliver the drama and authenticity that have made the series a fan favourite.

Body language sparks relationship speculation

Recently Briefly News reported a promotional clip for the upcoming season of Izingane Zes'thembu has left viewers talking after many focused on the body language between Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela.

Social media users speculated that the pair appeared distant and uncomfortable with each other, fuelling rumours about the state of their relationship. While neither has addressed the speculation, the promo has generated plenty of online discussion as fans eagerly await the new season.

Source: Briefly News