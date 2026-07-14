An X post celebrating Yizo Yizo characters KK Ralentswe and Hazel has reignited love for the beloved South African drama

Fans flooded the comments calling the show peak television, with many questioning what happened to actress Mbali Ntuli

The viral post sparked a broader conversation about the modern-day quality of South African TV compared to the golden era of local production

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Mzansi looked back at 'Yizo Yizo', saying it was peak television. Image: thembiseete/Instagram, @T_Touch/X

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is in their feels after a throwback post celebrating two of Yizo Yizo's most beloved characters sent Mzansi down memory lane. On X, many fans loudly declared the show the gold standard of South African television.

X user @__T_touch on Monday, 13 July 2026, took to his account to share a poster of Mbali Ntuli as KK Ralentswe and Thembi Seete as Hazel, with the caption: "This was peak Television 📺👌"

In 2023, Netflix announced that the first season of Yizo Yizo would be available on the streaming platform. It quickly climbed to the top 10, proving the demand in Mzansi.

SA reminisces on the good times

The SABC 1 show was a hard-hitting South African drama that followed high school students in a black township as they navigated violence, peer pressure, corrupt school officials and the harsh realities of township life. The show ran for three seasons and featured a powerhouse cast that included Thembi Seete, Mbali Ntuli, Meshack Mavuso, the late Connie Chiume and Nandi Nyembe, among others, who have forged their own paths in the entertainment space. Its unflinching portrayal of township youth resonated deeply with a lot of viewers.

For many fans, it remains unmatched in its storytelling ambition and cultural relevance. The recurring question about Mbali Ntuli's whereabouts was a standout thread of its own, suggesting that her portrayal of KK left a lasting impression that fans haven't forgotten decades later. Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@jackson_rem wrote: "When TV production was world class 👏"

@Bonginkosi8715 agreed: "When TV was still TV 📺"

@nonz_nonie brought the laughs: "When we were forced to go to sleep 😂😂😂"

@MonyelaEph41818 asked the question: "Where is Mbali Ntuli now"

@Lu_theriver chimed in with: "Is F1 still within the film industry"

@Squmamaeej3 kept it simple: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Thembis's Durban July outfit splits Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Yizo Yizo actress and dancer Thembi Seete sparked a debate on social media when photos of her Durban July outfit trended online.

Seete was spotted in a lime suit, a cowboy hat, while posing next to her, a horse in the viral photo.

Source: Briefly News