South African content creator Lucy van Schalkwyk shared a video of her husband attempting a rope swing with the kids watching

One of the children shouted the iconic ‘Ayeye Papa!’ catchphrase, famously linked to entertainer and politician Papa Penny

The clip quickly caught attention online, with South Africans flooding the comments with laughter

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Lucy van Schalkwyk

Source: Instagram

A South African family’s outdoor adventure took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when one of their children dropped the most iconic commentary at exactly the right moment.

Content creator Lucy van Schalkwyk posted the video to her Instagram with the caption: “Never a dull moment in this family.” In it, her partner, who goes by @JackAttack Daily on Instagram, takes on a rope swing while the kids watch from the sidelines. What followed was pure South African gold.

As dad launched himself off the edge, one of the children let rip with an enthusiastic “Ayeye Papa!” and just like that, the clip had its moment.

Why ‘Ayeye Papa’ had Mzansi losing it

The phrase is instantly recognisable to most South Africans. It is the catchphrase closely associated with Papa Penny, the beloved Tsonga disco king, reality TV personality and politician from Giyani in Limpopo.

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The fact that a child reached into that shared cultural vocabulary at such a perfectly timed moment made the video irresistible to viewers.

Lucy’s comment section filled up fast, with South Africans relating to the wholesome family chaos on full display.

Watch the rope swing moment that had Mzansi cracking up:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

South Africans in the comments could not hold back.

@tshepelo wrote:

“Ayeye Papa Penny.😂”

@blacktux07 joked:

“This kid is drinking Amstel, don’t ask me for evidence.”

@maleselakgatla laughed:

“How you play when you don’t have village people.😅”

@tsatsikgadi added:

“Ayeye Papa. Papa won’t repeat.”

More moments that left SA in stitches

A content creator posted a clip on 27 July 2026 doing his own version of the popular 'Siyakubongela Mzala' squat challenge.

A South African content creator tried out Chat GPT's voice feature using isiXhosa on his laptop.

South African mom Desire attempted to teach her son a grammar lesson on singular and plural verbs.

Source: Briefly News