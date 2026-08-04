“Papa Won’t Repeat”: SA Kid’s ‘Ayeye Papa’ Rope Swing Commentary Has Mzansi in Stitches
- South African content creator Lucy van Schalkwyk shared a video of her husband attempting a rope swing with the kids watching
- One of the children shouted the iconic ‘Ayeye Papa!’ catchphrase, famously linked to entertainer and politician Papa Penny
- The clip quickly caught attention online, with South Africans flooding the comments with laughter
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A South African family’s outdoor adventure took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when one of their children dropped the most iconic commentary at exactly the right moment.
Content creator Lucy van Schalkwyk posted the video to her Instagram with the caption: “Never a dull moment in this family.” In it, her partner, who goes by @JackAttack Daily on Instagram, takes on a rope swing while the kids watch from the sidelines. What followed was pure South African gold.
As dad launched himself off the edge, one of the children let rip with an enthusiastic “Ayeye Papa!” and just like that, the clip had its moment.
Why ‘Ayeye Papa’ had Mzansi losing it
The phrase is instantly recognisable to most South Africans. It is the catchphrase closely associated with Papa Penny, the beloved Tsonga disco king, reality TV personality and politician from Giyani in Limpopo.
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The fact that a child reached into that shared cultural vocabulary at such a perfectly timed moment made the video irresistible to viewers.
Lucy’s comment section filled up fast, with South Africans relating to the wholesome family chaos on full display.
Watch the rope swing moment that had Mzansi cracking up:
Mzansi reacts to the clip
South Africans in the comments could not hold back.
@tshepelo wrote:
“Ayeye Papa Penny.😂”
@blacktux07 joked:
“This kid is drinking Amstel, don’t ask me for evidence.”
@maleselakgatla laughed:
“How you play when you don’t have village people.😅”
@tsatsikgadi added:
“Ayeye Papa. Papa won’t repeat.”
More moments that left SA in stitches
- A content creator posted a clip on 27 July 2026 doing his own version of the popular 'Siyakubongela Mzala' squat challenge.
- A South African content creator tried out Chat GPT's voice feature using isiXhosa on his laptop.
- South African mom Desire attempted to teach her son a grammar lesson on singular and plural verbs.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za