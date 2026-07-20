A South African content creator tried out Chat GPT's voice feature using isiXhosa on his laptop

The AI assistant responded, but its accent sounded nothing like real isiXhosa to local viewers

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes, comparing the AI's tone to a foreign accent

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Mzansi couldn't believe what they were hearing from the the AI. Images: Chuma Memela

Source: UGC

A TikTok posted on 16 July 2026 by the creator known as Chuma | AI Coach is doing the rounds after he tried to have a full conversation with ChatGPT’s voice mode entirely in isiXhosa. The bot talked back, just not in any Xhosa South Africans recognised. Within hours, the comments section had turned into its own comedy show.

What actually happened

Chuma used ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, the feature that lets the assistant hold a real-time spoken conversation rather than just reading out text. It’s genuinely capable in major world languages, switching between them mid-conversation and even attempting regional accents on request.

The catch, as OpenAI itself has acknowledged, is that performance is strongest in widely spoken languages and gets noticeably shakier in less common ones, where pronunciation and comprehension can slip.

isiXhosa, with its three distinct click consonants and tonal patterning, falls squarely into that harder category, and it showed. What came out the other end sounded, to South African ears, like nothing spoken anywhere in the Eastern Cape.

Not the first ChatGPT-vs-Xhosa showdown

Chuma isn’t the first Mzansi creator to catch the bot out. A now well-known clip by TikToker @amahle.gebane showed her calling out ChatGPT’s accent when she tried to converse with it in Sesotho and isiXhosa, going on to grill the AI about how it planned to improve at South African languages compared with its handling of other countries’ languages.

The exchange left South African TikTok cracking up, and it set the template that Chuma’s video is now following.

The “Wakanda accent” comparison people are reaching for isn’t random either, it’s become shorthand on South African TikTok for any non-Xhosa speaker mangling the clicks, a reference back to Black Panther’s use of isiXhosa as the language of Wakanda.

Xhosa creators have joked for years that the film “butchered” the language despite Chadwick Boseman’s efforts to learn it properly on set with actor John Kani. ChatGPT, it turns out, has landed in the same joke category.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News