Slangboere shared a close-up video of a puff adder resting on a newspaper, and the snake's sound stopped South Africans in their tracks

The puff adder is one of Africa's most dangerous snakes, responsible for the majority of snakebite fatalities on the continent

South Africans in the comments could not get over how unsettling the snake's hiss sounded and made comparisons with it

A Slangboere shared the sound of a puff adder's hiss. Image: @slangboere

Source: Facebook

A video posted by Slangboere on 19 July 2026 has left South Africans rattled, and not because of the snake's fangs. It is the sound that got everyone talking.

The clip shows a puff adder up close, its striking black, brown, and cream blotched scales on full display as it rests calmly on top of a newspaper page. The setting is quiet and indoors, with the camera staying close to capture the snake's intricate patterning. What caught people off guard, though, was the deep, rasping hiss the puff adder produces, a sound many viewers described as straight out of a horror film.

Why the Puff Adder's Sound Is So Alarming

The puff adder is widely regarded as Africa's most dangerous snake, not because it is the most venomous, but because it accounts for the highest number of snakebite fatalities on the continent. Slow-moving and well-camouflaged, it is frequently encountered on farmland, in gardens, and along rural paths across South Africa. Its warning hiss is loud and forceful, designed to deter anything that comes too close.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Puff Adder Video

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of fear, humour, and hard-earned respect for the reptile on the page:

@Ursula Klippies Verster said:

"Jurassic park sound"

@Gina Dickson admitted:

"Sounds terrifying..."

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Source: Briefly News