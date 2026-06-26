NSPCA calls on South Africans to leave snakes alone and gives safer ways to deal with encounters

NSPCA outlines its wider work which includes all animals across South Africa

Public reaction is split, with some backing education while others say snakes should be killed on sight

The NSPCA listed reasons to not kill snakes. Image: @danm

Source: Facebook

The National Council of SPCA's NSPCA has appealed to South Africans to stop killing or harming snakes, saying it has received numerous complaints of people attacking them and urging safer alternatives instead.

In a Facebook post on 25 June 2026, the organisation said it understands that many people are afraid of snakes, but stressed that harm is unacceptable. It stated:

“Before you reach for the spade, here is why not to kill snakes...Please do not kill or hurt it....If you see a snake, keep your distance and stay calm. Contact your local SPCA for guidance on a trusted snake handler and accredited facility.”

The NSPCA also noted that most snakes are harmless and avoid humans, they help control pests like rats and mice, and they play an important role in biodiversity. It further warned that harming or killing snakes is cruelty and can lead to prosecution.

It's illegal to kill snakes. Image: @Timothy Allen

Source: Facebook

NSPCA calls on SA to protect animals and stop cruelty

NSPCA says its main goal is to protect all animals in South Africa and make sure their legal rights are respected. They focus on stopping cruelty and improving animal welfare through inspections, education, and community work.

What they actually do:

Farm animals: They check farms and other facilities to make sure animals are treated properly and not abused.

Wild animals: They inspect places that keep wildlife, both local and exotic, to ensure animals are kept safely and humanely.

Training people up: They train staff and workers so they know how to handle animals correctly and prevent cruelty.

Animals used in labs and schools: They oversee how animals used for research or teaching are treated, making sure rules are followed.

Donkeys and working animals: They focus on improving conditions for working donkeys and mules in communities.

Community outreach: They teach people about responsible pet ownership and how to care for animals properly.

View the Facebook post below:

Not everyone agreed

South Africans were divided with some agreeing with the NSPCA while others took a different stance. This is what Mzansi had to say on their page:

Vanessa Richards said:

"Nope a snake is a snake. They're gone."

Nadine Govender commented:

"I learnt alot about snakes by following snake pages and watching snakes in the city, you don't have to like snakes but there's no need to kill them. Education is key and I've learnt on how to identify harmless snakes."

Anthony Rochford suggested:

"Maybe also detail the legal implications, The Southern African Python (shown) is a protected species and it is illegal to kill them."

Wilmé Benson said:

"Lost too many animals due to snakes. If it's poisonous, it dies. Finish and klaar."

Meagan Tanner noted:

"Wonderful misunderstood and villianized animals. The only people who kill snakes are either ignorant or dumb imo."

More Briefly News on snakes

Source: Briefly News