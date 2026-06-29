A Malawian gardener says he’s leaving South Africa after alleged threats amid rising tension ahead of planned 30 June protests

Rights commission urges calm, warning that demonstrations must stay peaceful and within the law

Growing anxiety around the 30 June build-up is pushing some families to take precautionary steps and leave early

Malawian man opens up about the alleged threats he received. Image: @MStudioImages

Source: Getty Images

A Malawian man has opened up about the threats he allegedly received that have pushed him to leave South Africa. Kaunga Nyirenda, who worked as a gardener in Johannesburg, said rising anti-migrant sentiment in the country has forced him to return home out of fear for his safety. According to CNN World, which reported on the matter on 29 June, Nyirenda said two men allegedly confronted him at his home and warned him to leave the country or risk being killed. Kaunga reportedly told CNN:

“They asked me: ‘When are you going to leave the country? We want to fix our country. If you don’t leave now, you’re going to leave in a coffin because we don’t need anyone after 30th of June’”

Nyirenda, who has lived in South Africa for 16 years, described the situation as “hypocritical”, saying foreign nationals from other African countries are being unfairly targeted as South Africans are only targeting 'poor Black Africans'.

“Why fight someone who is hungry like you while leaving the ones who have taken all your wealth?”

The SAHRC has called for calm for 30 June. Image: @Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South African Human Rights Commission calls for calm

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm and lawful behaviour ahead of planned protest marches on 30 June 2026. The Commission said people have a constitutional right to protest, but warned that demonstrations must remain peaceful and not include violence, intimidation, hate speech or damage to property.

It also reminded protesters that 30 June is a normal working day, meaning many people will still need to go to work and public transport must continue to operate. SAHRC urged law enforcement to act with restraint while keeping order and protecting public safety.

It further called on government and other stakeholders to urgently address issues such as unemployment, crime, border control and socio-economic challenges, saying these problems need long-term solutions beyond protests.

Government crackdown on undocumented workers

Briefly News recently reported that South Africans are reacting to government moves targeting employers who hire undocumented migrants, with some workers saying they have been instructed to remove foreign employees from workplaces amid stricter enforcement of immigration and labour laws. The development comes as authorities intensify efforts to clamp down on illegal employment, sparking debate over job security, labour practices and the impact on businesses that rely on migrant workers.

Read the full CNN story here:

More Briefly News on 30 June in South Africa

A Nigerian mother reportedly flew her children back home ahead of the 30 June deadline linked to planned protests in South Africa, amid rising tensions and uncertainty.

South Africans are expressing growing concern online about potential unrest linked to the planned 30 June protests, as warnings and speculation about possible riots continue to circulate.

A TikTok video warning a spaza shop owner about possible unrest linked to 30 June has sparked mixed reactions online, with many South Africans debating fears of violence and others dismissing the claims.

Source: Briefly News