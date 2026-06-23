About 100 South Africans were reportedly hired after undocumented foreign workers were removed from workplaces in Springfield

The development comes amid intensified labour inspections and enforcement actions targeting undocumented employment ahead of a 30 June 2026 deadline

While supporters say it boosts local jobs, experts warn sudden labour shifts could disrupt businesses and deepen pressure in already-strained sectors

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The picture showed Ghanaians at the airport. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Around 100 South African job seekers have reportedly been placed into employment after undocumented foreign workers were removed from certain workplaces in parts of the country, as local communities and civic organisations intensify pressure on employers ahead of a 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa. The developments were shared in a social media video posted on 22 June 2026 by @newsnexussa.

The members of a local civic organisation (LACO) stated that the jobs were filled immediately after foreign nationals without valid documentation were removed from selected work sites in Springfield. The video claims that employers quickly filled vacancies with South African workers, a move that supporters say reflects growing efforts to prioritise local employment amid high unemployment levels and rising pressure on public services.

The visual showed members of LACO. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Rising enforcement and labour pressure

The developments come during a broader national enforcement drive targeting illegal immigration and labour law compliance. The Department of Employment and Labour has increased inspections across workplaces, with officials warning that both businesses and households employing undocumented workers may face penalties.

Authorities have also reiterated that employers are required to verify valid work authorisation before hiring foreign nationals, and failure to comply can result in fines or other legal consequences. The situation is unfolding against the backdrop of heightened tensions in parts of South Africa, where civic groups and community organisations have reportedly issued informal deadlines for undocumented migrants to leave the country by 30 June 2026.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds anti-immigration movement

Netizens said the ‘March and March’ mobilisation is working, with many hoping this shift means a massive economic boost for South African homes by Christmas. The video by the account @newsnexussa sparked a debate online.

Now or Never commented:

“This year’s Christmas is going to be beautiful for South African homes.”

Mokoena commented:

“No international news channel is televising this.”

Lee joked:

“Please tell our brothers and sisters not to report sick after payday.”

Thandie Mambo commented:

“Having a job is one thing. Working diligently is another. Let’s do an audit after three months.”

Lapse questioned:

“Name the company and the type of jobs.”

Moh suggested:

“Come back in three months and tell us about them.”

Lungelo Dlamini urged:

“Let’s support LACO.”

Mnguni commented:

“People shall govern.”

Smooches_khosi joked:

“CIC thinks it’s AI.”

Makunyane commented:

“Jealous people will give negative comments.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

The Abahambe movement’s campaign for stricter immigration laws led to the arrest of 14 undocumented immigrants in Emalahleni on 4 June 2026.

The provincial Human Settlements Department in KwaZulu-Natal led a joint operation that resulted in the detention of three people in Newlands East, north of Durban, on 21 May 2026.

Helen Zille defended the DA's immigration stance on the Frank Dialogue Podcast, stating that those in South Africa illegally must follow proper legal processes.

Source: Briefly News