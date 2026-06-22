Helen Zille defended the DA's immigration stance on the Frank Dialogue Podcast, stating that those in South Africa illegally must follow proper legal processes

The clip has gone viral ahead of a planned nationwide shutdown on 30 June targeting illegal immigrants in South Africa

South Africans reacted strongly online, with many questioning the DA's position and expressing distrust of the party on immigration enforcement

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SOUTH AFRICA — Helen Zille has clarified the Democratic Alliance's position on illegal immigration during a tense exchange on the Frank Dialogue Podcast, saying the party upholds the rights of those in South Africa legally while those present illegally must go through proper legal processes.

Helen Zille has received backlash after sharing the DA's stance on illegal immigration. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The clip, shared on X on 21 June 2026, features veteran broadcaster Prof. Onkgopotse JJ Tabane pressing Zille on whether the DA endorses a policy of mass deportation. Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber also appeared briefly in the segment, with Zille citing his work to fix the immigration system as part of the DA's broader approach.

Zille was measured but firm in her response, stopping short of endorsing the term "mass deportation" while maintaining that immigration law must be respected and enforced through existing legal channels.

DA's Immigration Stance Under Scrutiny

The video has gained significant traction online ahead of a planned national shutdown on 30 June, during which some South Africans have indicated they intend to remove undocumented foreign nationals from their communities. The timing has amplified public interest in where major political parties stand on the issue.

The clip can be viewed here:

South Africans React to the DA's Position

The exchange drew sharp reactions from South Africans on X, with many expressing scepticism toward the DA's stance.

@SdonaG wrote: "ILLEGAL foreigners shouldn't under any circumstances be legalised. Why would you regularise a CRIMINAL? If we legalise ILLEGAL foreigners who broke the law, then we have to release all South African criminals who broke South African laws as well."

@HLoni051 asked: "How will this process work? Let's say here is an illegal foreigner in SA, he has no form of identification — how do we go about documenting him?"

@BloseNombulelo stated: "How many times must we say it? No vote of mine is going to the DA. They are harbouring illegal foreigners in CPT."

@maraporapo_10 added: "Majority of Black South Africans never had hope in the DA to deliver economic freedom for them, BUT they had hope that the EFF would do that — instead EFF is calling them stupid, xenophobic and self-haters."

@khathastrofi said: "I promise you that no one taking part in the march ever considered voting DA."

The debate reflects growing public pressure on political parties to take definitive positions on undocumented immigration as tensions escalate nationally ahead of the 30 June shutdown.

DA leaders fume over Helen Zille's meeting with March and March

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on the recent criticism faced byHelen Zille after her private meeting with the anti-immigrant group March and March.

In a climate where tensions are high over illegal immigration, Zille's actions sparked outrage and raised questions about party authority and national policy compliance.

Source: Briefly News