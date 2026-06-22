A video showing an IEC registration official in possession of multiple IDs allegedly handed over by an ANC member went viral

The incident occurred at Okhela Primary School in Ward 9, Victor Khanye Municipality in Mpumalanga

EFF Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe called for the official to be blacklisted immediately

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Multiple green ID books on an IEC official's desk. Images: @GardeeGodrich/X

Source: Twitter

A clip that surfaced during the 2026 Local Government Elections voter registration weekend has South Africa asking serious questions about the integrity of the upcoming elections.

EFF Member of Parliament and Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe shared the video on her X page on 22 June 2026 after it was first recorded and posted by an EFF member who was doing rounds to check on party agents across voting districts. The original caption read:

"When we say rogue elements of IEC officials complicit with ANC thugs will turn elections into civil war, this is exactly what we mean. This is ZANUISM."

Maotwe's response:

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"This IEC official must be fired and blacklisted with immediate effect."

The footage showed an IEC registration official at Okhela Primary School in Ward 9, Victor Khanye Municipality, Nkangala, in possession of multiple IDs that were allegedly handed over by an ANC member.

What the IEC said about the incident

The Electoral Commission confirmed it is aware of the footage and said a preliminary investigation had already begun. In a statement, the IEC said it does not tolerate any conduct that compromises the integrity of elections and promised that appropriate action would be taken against those involved, with further updates to follow.

The registration weekend itself saw strong turnout, with around 330,000 voter registration applications processed by noon on Saturday alone. KwaZulu-Natal led the numbers, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, with early data suggesting young people made up the majority of new applicants.

Why the clip has SA concerned

The timing of the incident has made the reaction particularly sharp.

Many raised concerns about whether this activity could extend to the actual voting process and whether party agents are being kept far enough away from officials during important moments.

View the X post below:

SA debates the IEC official situation

People on X were not holding back:

@maphu53kt questioned:

"What is stopping the EFF from legally challenging the IEC? Who in their right mind believes the ANC and DA get more votes than the EFF?"

@thando_mon5 said:

"IEC South Africa, what do you want to see happening until you listen to us when we speak?"

@PambooLawrence1 wrote:

"Nothing wrong, I also went with my partner's ID to check for her as she was at work."

@strange_cartel said:

"When political parties raised issues of foul play by IEC in previous elections, your leader said the elections were fair. You didn't even attempt to research the serious claims."

@peter080458321 wrote:

"I also thought branded clothing is not allowed inside. The ANC is doing as it pleases."

@BBK29_ said:

"They come with people's IDs to vote on their behalf every election, working with these crooks from SADTU. The ANC came with IDs, and they might well be of dead people."

ANC bags on a table. Images: @GardeeGodrich/X

Source: Twitter

More on SA government

Briefly News recently reported on KwaZulu-Natal artists refusing to support the ANC's election campaign until the party addressed something specific.

recently reported on KwaZulu-Natal artists refusing to support the ANC's election campaign until the party addressed something specific. An ANC councillor was fatally shot during the voter registration weekend in Gqeberha.

A voter drive linked to the Pakistan South Africa Association also caused a stir after it openly encouraged community members to support the ANC.

Source: Briefly News