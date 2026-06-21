ANC Ward 27 Councillor Sicelo Mleve was fatally shot on Saturday evening during the voter registration weekend in Gqeberha

Two armed assailants targeted the politician at his office, firing several shots after robbing a group of meeting attendees at gunpoint

The murder sparked intense condemnation as it was less than an hour after another politician's murder

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2 politicians, ANC's Sicelo Mleve and DA's Sinvuyo Dykowe, running in by-elections, were killed in one weekend. Image: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality / DA

Source: UGC

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, two gunmen assassinated 45-year-old ANC Ward 27 Councillor Sicelo Mleve at his office in Nelson Mandela Bay. The assailants stormed the meeting at approximately 6:50 PM, held attendees at gunpoint to steal their cellphones, and then targeted Mleve with multiple fatal shots before fleeing on foot. The tragedy was 50 minutes before DA politician Sinovuyo Dyokwe's murder in Cape Town on the first day of South Africa's final voter registration weekend.

The murder of two politicians within an hour of each other suggested a dangerous escalation of political violence as the country prepares for the November local government elections. The timing of these assassinations, falling exactly during a final voter registration drive, sparked speculation that the crimes were linked. Killings connected to the "business of politics" can happen, as becoming an elected member of government is a way to get a good job. Politics can be seen as a way to make money rather than a way to serve the people. The power and money make political position hotly contested and make elections a potentially dangerous endeavour.

SA disturbed by ANC Councillor's murder

The public reaction to the assassination has been one of grief and anger at the normalisation of political violence. On social media, thousands of residents shared condolences, with many expressing a chilling fear that the democratic right to participate in elections was under threat. Read the comments below:

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The murders of two politicians in one weekend, ahead of by-elections, horrified South Africa. Image: Cottonbro studio / Pexels

Source: UGC

Jabulani Nodada said:

"The government must end this nonsense of full-time Councillors who are doing nothing. Most are not even educated. It's just employment for comrades. Let us rivet to part time Councillors as in the past, selective, exceptional professionals and people with skills seating once in two months, and be compensated."

Arendwaho Netili wrote:

"We know, every election, some candidates have to die, that's how politics works."

Jesse Naidoo added:

"May their souls rest in eternal peace, cowardly, uneducated and cold blooded murderer's in South African society. The killing has been going on for decades, as seen from the 1970's, it's the culture we currently live in, unfortunately. Need a police force that'll take control."

Nokuphila Masibi commented:

"This is sad, young lives lost. May their souls rest in peace. Out of curiosity, is there any stipulated qualification for being a Councillor? Or there's nothing, so everyone sees an opportunity to make money. And sees the person in front as an obstacle. Hence, these senseless killings."

Bronwen Wetton wrote:

"We live in a gangster state country. Such a sad and devastating day. Rip may justice be served."

Mike Martin said:

"Politicians earn way too much in SA! The job is in high demand! Enough to kill for?"

Other Briefly News stories about deaths

A 33-year-old man met a grisly end after he was shot dead inside a restaurant and table View and South Africans well what's a five.

The South African police launched a manhunt after three men were shot dead in Gordon's Bay, Western Cape.

South Africans were disturbed by the story of a young lady who died while on the job after her sick leave was rejected by the employer.

Source: Briefly News