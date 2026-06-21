The guide, Goodman Nkosi, who shot the Canadian tourist at Kruger National Park, was granted bail as investigators look into the accident

Kruger National Park was the site of the tragedy that claimed the life of an international visitor

Canadian tourist Albert Lam was fatally shot during a rifle demonstration by the private professional guide

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The Guide who shot the Canadian tourist was released on bail. Image: Moonstone Images / Getty Images / Kelly / Pexels

Source: UGC

On 17 June 2026, 69-year-old Canadian tourist Yat Wing Albert Lam was fatally shot at a picnic site near the Phabeni Gate of Kruger National Park. 36-year-old private tour guide Goodman Nkosi accidentally shot him. The shooting took place after the Canadian asked if the weapon was real. Nkosi now faces charges of culpable homicide and reckless firearm handling.

According to The Citizen, Goodman Nkosi was appearing in the Masoyi Magistrate’s Court following the shooting and has since been released on R5,000 bail. Violence in Kruger National Park is statistically rare, yet the psychological impact of such events remains profound. Public perception of the park’s safety has remained a sensitive topic since a past double homicide. The latest tragedy involving a 69-year-old was a significant blow to the park’s long-standing reputation as a secure sanctuary.

The release of the tour guide responsible for killing the Canadian tourist sparked a debate. Image: RDNE Stock Project

Source: UGC

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SA split over guide's bail release

Some defended the tour guide amid debates about the tour guide's release. Others admitted that they felt sorry for Goodman Nkosi, believing he was part of a firearm accident. Read the comments below:

Jean-Pierre Paquot said:

"Totally unprofessional, and it should be punished hard. Kruger National Park is starting to get unpopular within a couple of weeks."

Keenen Mopp was moved:

"I feel sorry for him, but hopefully, stricter firearm control measures will be implemented."

Marita de Beer added:

"He must sit on the side because he was reckless. Wondering what is really behind the shooting!?"

Violeta Carolina Camps wrote:

"Placing incompetent, untrained people in positions where the lives of others are at risk is the cause of these types of incidents."

Doug Williamson commented:

"Even the best-trained and experienced firearm users have had accidental discharges where someone has been killed or injured. Wait for all the facts to come out before making judgments."

Kobus Landman speculated:

"And so thousands are walking around in our country with firearms at their sides, who have almost no knowledge of firearms."

SA reacts after Ranger raises concerns

Briefly News previously reported that the fatal shooting of a Canadian tourist at Kruger National Park continues to ignite conversations online. A South African expert shared his opinion on the matter. Mzansi came back with their own.

Ranger and K9 trainer Nick Duranty discussed the fatal shooting of a Canadian tourist. He highlighted concerns around firearm handling, training standards and responsibility.

Nick noted his own hesitation to speak on the incident because he didn't want to make assumptions before investigators establish exactly what happened. He stressed that repeated practice and stronger regulations were necessary, saying training should be prioritised for those operating firearms in high-risk environments. He

Source: Briefly News