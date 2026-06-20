A South African ranger raised concerns that certain training and standards may be creating dangerous situations

A Canadian tourist lost his life during a sunset dinner outing at Kruger National Park, leaving investigators searching for answers

Mzansi weighed in online as questions over safety procedures and calls for stricter firearm regulations intensified

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NIck is a ranger and a K9 specialist. Image: @Nick Duranty

Source: Facebook

The fatal shooting of a Canadian tourist at Kruger National Park continues to ignite conversations online and one South African expert shared his opinion on the matter. Mzansi came back with their own.

A Facebook response by ranger and K9 trainer, Nick Duranty, to the fatal shooting of a Canadian tourist has highlighted concerns around firearm handling, training standards and responsibility. Nick noted his own hesitation to speak on the incident because he didn't want to make assumptions before investigators establish exactly what happened.

What Nick did raise concerns about was firearm training in South Africa, claiming that inadequate preparation and poor handling standards contribute to dangerous situations. He said:

"What I can make a comment on is that in this country we lack a lot of training. There's a lot of fly-by-night companies that are doing the training with people and it's just open book tests and it's just pass them. And there's not enough training."

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He stressed that repeated practice and stronger regulations were necessary, saying training should be prioritised for those operating firearms in high-risk environments. He noted:

"I think we need to push for more and more training and stricter rules and regulations on firearms."

A Canadian tourist was fatally shot at Kruger National Park. Image: @Alida Garcia

Source: Getty Images

Tourist fatally shot at Kruger National Park

Briefly News previously reported that a 69-year-old Canadian tourist died after being shot during a bush braai near Phabeni Gate in Kruger National Park on 17 June 2026. The tourist was part of an externally organised tour group attending a sunset dinner event operated by a private concession holder with permission to operate within the park.

Authorities described the shooting as a tragic accident and confirmed that the excursion was not directly run by SANParks. The incident also renewed concerns around visitor safety at the park following previous violent incidents involving tourists. SAPS launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

View the Facebook video below:

Questions emerge around firearm safety

Many social media users focused on firearm handling principles and questioned whether established safety protocols had been followed. This is what Mzansi had to say on the page:

Musa Sibandze explained:

"In law we have a latin Maxim 'Res Ipsa loquitur', meaning 'the thing speaks for itself.' Let's wait for the facts and not speculate on this tragic event."

Gavin Ackerman questioned:

"We don't know the facts of this case so I would be speculating further. It is a tragedy that someone died and all condolences to the people involved."

Sean Scholtz criticised:

"It's an accident because of careless firearm use... When dealing with weapons you get comfortable. Things like this happen."

MJ MJ reminded:

"Never forget your fundamentals no matter how happy n exited you are. Assume that the firearm is loaded."

SK Bailey argued:

"There is no such thing as an accidental discharge. Negligent discharge yes."

Craig Frau mourned:

"My condolences go out to the victim's family and also to the Ranger involved. He must really feel horrible and he will have to live with that for the rest of his life."

Mark DeWet defended:

"No one has the real facts yet... this guide is going through hell right now as well as the family of the deceased."

More Briefly News on Kruger National Park

A Kruger National Park tourist was heavily criticised online after allegedly engaging in dangerous behaviour around an elephant, with many warning that reckless actions near wild animals put both people and wildlife at risk.

A private tour guide was arrested after the fatal Kruger National Park shooting of a 69-year-old Canadian tourist, with police opening cases of culpable homicide and reckless firearm handling as investigations into the alleged accidental discharge continue.

Police arrested a Mozambican national following a cross-border manhunt linked to the brutal Kruger National Park murders, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the killing of tourist couple Ernst and Dina Marais.

Source: Briefly News