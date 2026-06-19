A family day at a UK zoo turned into a nightmare after a three-year-old boy was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure by a man believed to be a stranger

Cambridgeshire Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder

Detectives say the suspect and the young boy were not known to each other and are appealing to witnesses as investigations continue

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A three-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after allegedly being thrown into a crocodile enclosure by a stranger at a zoo in the United Kingdom, in what police have described as a deeply distressing incident. Emergency services were called to Johnsons of Old Hurst Zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, at approximately 1:24 pm on 18 June 2026 following reports involving a young child.

A large crocodile cruised quietly through rippling river water with only its eyes, armored back, and spiked tail visible above the surface. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Cambridgeshire Police, the toddler was found inside the crocodile enclosure after the alleged incident. He was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries. Authorities have since arrested a 30-year-old man from Norfolk on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann confirmed that investigators currently believe the arrested man and the three-year-old boy were not known to one another before the incident. He said:

"At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances."

According to Daily Star, the police have also deployed specially trained officers to support the child's family while investigations continue. Officials have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward as detectives work to establish exactly what happened.

The detailed wildlife stock image showcased the scaly texture and sharp teeth of the reptile as it basked on the dry ground. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zoo safety under the spotlight

Although incidents of this nature are extremely rare, the case has renewed discussions around safety at zoos and wildlife parks. Modern zoos are designed with multiple layers of protective barriers intended to keep visitors safely separated from dangerous animals. Experts note that no safety system can completely eliminate the risk posed by deliberate criminal acts.

Following the incident, questions are likely to be raised about security measures, emergency response procedures and whether additional safeguards are needed to protect vulnerable visitors, particularly young children. The incident has shocked communities across the United Kingdom, with many expressing support for the injured child's family while hoping for his recovery. Authorities are expected to continue interviewing witnesses and reviewing available evidence as they determine the full circumstances surrounding one of the most disturbing zoo incidents reported in recent years.

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Source: Briefly News