A search and rescue team member has detailed the harsh conditions crews faced while searching the Crocodile River, saying cold water, dense vegetation and hippos complicated recovery efforts

The rescuer said teams often had to wait for bodies to float because of the freezing water, while overgrown bushes and long grass limited drone visibility during the search

The comments come after SAPS confirmed the recovery of the third and final victim from the Crocodile River, bringing a difficult nine-day search operation in Mpumalanga to an end

Search and rescue teams searching the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga are battling freezing water, dense vegetation and dangerous wildlife as they continue efforts to recover victims from the river. The victims were among three occupants of a white Haval SUV that reportedly plunged into the river near Kamagugu, outside Mbombela, on Sunday, 7 June 2026. A member of the search and rescue team shared some of the challenges crews have faced while combing the river during a search operation in a video posted by Mweli Deejay Masilela on 17 June 2026.

A SAPS police diver stood next to a heavily crushed and mangled white Haval SUV after it was retrieved from the river. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

According to the rescuer, teams began searching early in the morning and have had to work under extremely difficult conditions throughout the day. He explained that the cold water makes recovery efforts even more challenging, as it is often impossible to determine whether a missing person's body is beneath the surface or floating elsewhere in the river.

The rescuer in Mweli Masilela's video added that thick bushes and long grass along sections of the riverbank also obstruct visibility, making it difficult for drone operators to search effectively. He said rescue teams are often forced to move beneath overgrown vegetation to get a clearer view of the water while operating drones. Adding to the danger, some areas of the Crocodile River are home to hippos, forcing search teams to remain alert while carrying out recovery operations.

A split-screen visual showed an official in a sun hat standing near the riverbank on the left. Image: SAPS

Source: TikTok

Nine-day search ends after third body recovered

The challenging conditions come after the South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue Team successfully recovered the third and final victim from the Crocodile River on Tuesday, bringing a nine-day search operation to an end.

The bodies of Vigo Godfrey (20) and Tintswalo Khoza (20), together with the vehicle, were recovered on the day of the accident. Search teams continued combing the river for several days before recovering a third body, believed to be that of 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane, about three kilometres downstream from where the vehicle was found.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA praises brave rescue teams

A wave of community support and deep appreciation has poured in for the dedicated search teams. While the harrowing circumstances have prompted some to offer practical gear repairs or suggest seeking spiritual intervention to find the missing victim, the overriding sentiment remains one of hope, prayerful solidarity, and immense pride in the bravery of the first responders.

Lamguyo Wa Mapelepele Gcawozi highlighted:

"At least they are trying. Even though they said they could be attacked by crocodiles and hippos, they haven't given up. Thanks to our Sbali. 😭"

Jabu Zamahlase Thabethe shared:

"We are still hopeful and positive. We believe that our miraculous God will make a way out of all this. To the rescue team, may God's love and mercy be upon you during this challenging time. Thank you so much. 🙏"

Busisiwe Mamaboys asked:

"But how sure are they that there were three people in the car? There’s a possibility they could be looking in the wrong place."

Smike Thete suggested:

"There’s an owner of the river. Get a purified sangoma, one who practises cleanly, to ask for the release of his body from the river owner. That could help. That's my view. 🙏😢"

Andrew 'Bosvark' Warren proposed:

"If people want to help Sbali and his team, there are boats at Ocean Marine in Nelspruit that need repairs and equipment. Maybe we can help get them up and running."

3 Other Briefly News stories about crocodile river

Police, including the Ehlanzeni Diving Unit, K9 Unit and drones, are searching the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga for 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane.

A nine-day search in Mpumalanga has finally come to an end after police and rescue teams spent days combing the Crocodile River.

The body of 21-year-old Mpumalanga student Zenande Chiloane was recovered from the Crocodile River after a nine-day search following a car accident.

Source: Briefly News