The body of 21-year-old Mpumalanga student Zenande Chiloane was recovered from the Crocodile River after a nine-day search following a car accident

Rescue teams searched the crocodile and hippo-infested river on foot and by swimming between islands before finally finding him

Family, friends and community members gathered at the scene in tears, with many sharing their gratitude to those who brought Zenande home

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Zenande Chiloane and his family. Images: @MpumalangaMirror/Facebook and @NewzroomAfrika/Facebook

Source: Facebook

As previously reported by Briefly News, 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane went missing on 7 June 2026 after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed through a fence and plunged into the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga. The bodies of his two friends, Vigo Godfrey and Tintswalo Khoza, were recovered on the day of the accident.

Zenande's search stretched on for nine days, with police divers, the K9 Unit and drones all deployed to find him in waters made dangerous by strong currents, crocodiles and hippos.

A video circulating on social media showed the moment family members, close friends, and community members gathered under a tent, mourning together after news broke that Zenande's body had been found.

The officer in charge of the search said that in the areas that the drones could not see, they went in on foot. They swam from island to island, and on one of those islands, they managed to retrieve the person they were looking for.

"Hopefully this will bring closure to the family. It's been a nine-day search for us... The guys did their best; they never gave up."

Community credits prayer for finding Zenande

A man who was at the scene spoke about what the recovery meant to everyone who had been praying:

"The prayers of the believers, the prayers of everybody, South Africa as a whole, they were praying that the boy must be found. We say God has done that miracle. In most cases, you don't find the body."

A friend who knew Zenande personally said:

"You never really understand until it happens close to you. We are completely devastated. We didn't expect this at all. He had so much to do, so much to achieve. He had told me all his future plans..."

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide and investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.

Watch the clip here.

Mzansi mourns Zenande Chiloane's passing

South Africans shared their condolences in the comments section of the post:

@GogwaTemahlubi TaboNkosi Temalangeni said:

"God does not keep quiet forever. He has all the answers. We give glory to Him."

@Nomahlubi Nongogo wrote:

"Painful as it is, we thank the Lord that his body was found. May Zenande's soul rest in eternal peace, and may the family be comforted by the Holy Spirit."

@Zaza Myaba said:

"Indeed it is good to be in Christ! It is in such moments where it shows the importance of fellowship. Surely the family is strengthened."

@Tshidi Nkosi wrote:

"Feeling grateful for such a supportive community and the Lord's intervention."

A crocodile in a river. Images: Ayzenstayn/getty

Source: Getty Images

More tragic South Africa moments

Briefly News recently reported on rugby player Hannes de Beer, who died during a match.

recently reported on rugby player Hannes de Beer, who died during a match. A 13-year-old KwaMashu learner collapsed and died near his home after leaving school, and his story is now at the centre of a police investigation.

New details have also emerged after a 21-year-old student died during a bungee jump accident.

Source: Briefly News