A close-knit Western Cape community is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved sportsman whose life touched many people

Tributes are pouring in for the rugby player remembered for his character, passion and impact beyond the field

Family and friends are preparing to say goodbye as they await answers following the tragic incident

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The Abbotsdale community, outside Malmesbury in the Western Cape, is grieving the tragic death of local rugby player Chad Steyn, who died in an accident on Saturday, 13 June 2026.

The family of local rugby player Chad Steyn is mourning the star's tragic death. Image: Chad Steyn

Source: Facebook

The 32-year-old Steyn, who played scrumhalf for Kookwater and was also a motorbike enthusiast, reportedly lost control of his motorcycle on the N7 and crashed into a concrete wall at around 8 pm, according to the Daily Voice.

Speaking to the publication, his uncle, Johnny Liedeman, said the family was shattered, heartbroken and devastated by Steyn's untimely death.

Liedeman said:

"It is a terrible shock, something that I cannot find words to describe.

"Chad grew up with me. He was the son of my sister's daughter, but I was basically his grootmaak pa.

"The idea that Chad is no longer around is almost an unbearable thought to live with."

Family awaits post-mortem results

Liedeman said a post-mortem examination was expected to provide more details surrounding Steyn's death. The results are expected on Thursday, 18 June. A memorial service is scheduled for 24 June 2026, while his funeral will take place on 27 June.

He added that Steyn had already endured significant personal loss after his mother, Lorett, died of cancer five years ago. Liedeman said the family was struggling to come to terms with another devastating tragedy and that the 32-year-old's absence would be deeply felt.

The 32-year-old Chad Steyn has been remembered by the Abbotsdale Rugby Club. Image: Chad Steyn

Source: Facebook

Abbotsdale Rugby Club pays tribute to Chad Steyn

Abbotsdale Rugby Club media liaison officer Heinrich Robertson described Steyn as much more than a talented rugby player, saying he was a valued member of the community.

Club chairperson Brian Siebritz paid tribute to Steyn's character, saying he would be remembered not only for his commitment and determination on the rugby field but also for his warm personality, infectious sense of humour and the kindness he showed to others. He added that Steyn had a remarkable ability to leave a positive impression on everyone he met.

As seen in the post below.

Former teammate Reinharht Swarts said he was fortunate to have shared the field with Steyn, who was widely regarded as a dynamic scrumhalf. Swarts remembered him as a genuine people's person whose friendly nature and respect for others made him a pleasure to be around both on and off the rugby field.

Other rugby deaths that stunned South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that veteran Border rugby player Sive "Richie McCaw" Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

The Springs rugby community was left reeling following the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president Boeta Moodie. The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in the Springs central business district.

A much-loved school rugby star in Johannesburg, Jude Stewart, tragically passed away on Thursday, 19 February 2026, after spending several days in ICU. Stewart was a Grade 10 learner and a promising rugby player from Helpmekaar College.

Source: Briefly News