A seasoned Springbok has decided the time has come to end his professional rugby journey after years of overcoming setbacks

The experienced forward reflected on the challenge that ultimately convinced him to step away from the game

His remarkable rise to the Springboks came after an unconventional path into professional rugby

Veteran Springbok Lizo Gqoboka has retired from professional rugby after revealing how recurring injuries influenced his difficult decision. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

A veteran Springbok has brought his professional rugby career to an end after deciding the moment was right to retire. The Vodacom Bulls confirmed on Friday, 31 July 2026, that experienced prop Lizo Gqoboka has stepped away from the game at the age of 36 following a career that included representing South Africa at Test level.

Injury struggles shaped retirement decision

SA Rugby Mag reports that speaking after the announcement, Gqoboka said repeated injuries over recent years helped him realise his playing days were drawing to a close.

"I think it's been long coming. Most of my early thirties and the past four years especially, with all the injuries I was getting back to back, I knew it was really getting close," he said.

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Despite those setbacks, the loosehead was grateful to finish his career in Pretoria.

"I was so grateful to finish here, with the Vodacom Bulls. I just felt that it's time. I've had a really good run, and my heart is just full with gratitude and contentment," he added.

Unlikely path to Springbok honours

Gqoboka's rugby story began later than most. Raised in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape, he only took up rugby seriously at 19 after previously focusing on football and athletics. Before turning professional, he worked loading trucks, at a funeral parlour and in construction.

"I couldn't tell you the difference between a prop and a hooker when I started. I had never watched rugby before I played it," he recalled.

He described wearing the green and gold as the defining moment of his career, saying:

"Definitely playing for the Springboks, representing my country."

The veteran signed off in memorable fashion by producing a Man of the Match display in the Bulls' warm-up victory over the Valke before confirming his retirement.

Faf de Klerk headlines bold Cheetahs selection ahead of Griquas showdown

Briefly News also reported that the unbeaten Cheetahs made a surprise selection call ahead of their Currie Cup clash with defending champions Griquas. Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was named on the bench.

The decision came as coach Frans Steyn reshuffled his side for their first away match of the campaign.

Source: Briefly News