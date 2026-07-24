Springboks Handed Brutal Route to 2027 Rugby World Cup Final After Draw
- The Springboks now have a clearer picture of the road they could face at the 2027 Rugby World Cup without the biggest tests arriving immediately
- Rassie Erasmus' side may avoid early danger but the projected knockout route could demand victories over rugby's elite nations
- The tournament draw has sparked fresh discussion about what stands between South Africa and another slice of rugby history
South Africa's bid to win a historic third consecutive Rugby World Cup has taken shape after the 2027 tournament draw was confirmed on 23 July 2026. While the reigning champions appear to have received a favourable pool, their projected route through the knockout stages could pit them against several of the world's strongest rugby nations before reaching the final.
Springboks receive favourable Rugby World Cup pool
According to RUCK, South Africa have been placed in Pool B alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
Italy are expected to provide the biggest challenge for top spot, while Georgia and Romania will test the Springboks' physicality.
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On paper, Rassie Erasmus' side will be favourites to finish first and secure a place in the Round of 16.
The full pool draw is:
- Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong
- Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania
- Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada
- Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal
- Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa
- Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe
Springboks' knockout route could become far tougher
According to RUCK, topping Pool B would likely see South Africa face the runners-up from Pool E, with Japan and the United States the leading contenders.
The publication projects an increasingly difficult path after that. A quarter-final against either New Zealand or Australia could follow before a potential semi-final against France, one of the tournament favourites.
If the Springboks progress, England are currently viewed as the most likely opponents in the final, although New Zealand could also reach the title decider depending on how the draw unfolds.
The projected route is:
- Pool stage: Italy, Georgia, Romania
- Round of 16: Japan or USA
- Quarter-final: New Zealand or Australia
- Semi-final: France (most likely)
- Final: England (most likely)
With more than a year before the tournament begins, the draw offers an early indication of the challenges Rassie Erasmus' men may face as they pursue another World Cup triumph.
Injured Springboks leave Rassie Erasmus with selection headache
Briefly News also reported that although Rassie Erasmus has named a strong squad for the Greatest Rivalry Tour, South Africa will be without two experienced forwards when they take on the All Blacks.
ACL injuries have ruled Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman out for the rest of the 2026 season. Both made decisive impacts in last year's win over New Zealand.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).