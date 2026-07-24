The Springboks now have a clearer picture of the road they could face at the 2027 Rugby World Cup without the biggest tests arriving immediately

Rassie Erasmus' side may avoid early danger but the projected knockout route could demand victories over rugby's elite nations

The tournament draw has sparked fresh discussion about what stands between South Africa and another slice of rugby history

Springboks face a favourable pool, but a potentially brutal knockout route after the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's bid to win a historic third consecutive Rugby World Cup has taken shape after the 2027 tournament draw was confirmed on 23 July 2026. While the reigning champions appear to have received a favourable pool, their projected route through the knockout stages could pit them against several of the world's strongest rugby nations before reaching the final.

Springboks receive favourable Rugby World Cup pool

According to RUCK, South Africa have been placed in Pool B alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Italy are expected to provide the biggest challenge for top spot, while Georgia and Romania will test the Springboks' physicality.

On paper, Rassie Erasmus' side will be favourites to finish first and secure a place in the Round of 16.

The full pool draw is:

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong

New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

France, Japan, USA, Samoa Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

Springboks' knockout route could become far tougher

According to RUCK, topping Pool B would likely see South Africa face the runners-up from Pool E, with Japan and the United States the leading contenders.

The publication projects an increasingly difficult path after that. A quarter-final against either New Zealand or Australia could follow before a potential semi-final against France, one of the tournament favourites.

If the Springboks progress, England are currently viewed as the most likely opponents in the final, although New Zealand could also reach the title decider depending on how the draw unfolds.

The projected route is:

Pool stage: Italy, Georgia, Romania

Italy, Georgia, Romania Round of 16: Japan or USA

Japan or USA Quarter-final: New Zealand or Australia

New Zealand or Australia Semi-final: France (most likely)

France (most likely) Final: England (most likely)

Springboks projected to face England or New Zealand in the 2027 Rugby World Cup final. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

With more than a year before the tournament begins, the draw offers an early indication of the challenges Rassie Erasmus' men may face as they pursue another World Cup triumph.

Injured Springboks leave Rassie Erasmus with selection headache

Briefly News also reported that although Rassie Erasmus has named a strong squad for the Greatest Rivalry Tour, South Africa will be without two experienced forwards when they take on the All Blacks.

ACL injuries have ruled Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman out for the rest of the 2026 season. Both made decisive impacts in last year's win over New Zealand.

Source: Briefly News