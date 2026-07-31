The unbeaten Cheetahs have made a surprise selection decision before one of their toughest assignments yet

Frans Steyn has reshuffled his squad as the Currie Cup leaders prepare to face defending champions Griquas

The latest team announcement puts several fresh faces in the spotlight ahead of Friday's derby

Faf de Klerk will start on the bench as the unbeaten Cheetahs head to Kimberley for a Currie Cup showdown with defending champions Griquas. Image: CheetahsRugby

Source: Twitter

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will begin on the bench after the Cheetahs made a bold selection call for their Currie Cup meeting with defending champions Griquas. The clash takes place on Friday, 31 July 2026, at Griqua Park in Kimberley, where the unbeaten visitors will look to protect their perfect start to the season.

Frans Steyn reshuffles unbeaten Cheetahs squad

The latest team announced by the Cheetahs features several changes across the starting XV. SARugbyMag reports that Rewan Kruger has been handed the No. 9 jersey, while Ethan Wentzel starts at flyhalf.

Henry Immelman takes over at fullback. Cohen Jasper and Carel Jan Coetzee are also promoted to the run-on side.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Up front, Victor Sekekete captains the team from lock alongside Simon Miller. Frankie Dos Reis and Juan Smal strengthen the front row.

Speaking before the encounter, head coach Frans Steyn said,

"This is our first away game and it will be tough. We have a plan, and hopefully the one we have in place will work for us. There is an opportunity for us."

Faf de Klerk is benched for the defending champions' test. Image: CheetahsRugby

Source: Twitter

Cheetahs chase another Currie Cup victory

The Free State outfit travel to Kimberley after recording successive victories over the Lions and Sharks XV. Griquas, meanwhile, recovered from an opening-round defeat to Stormers XXIII by claiming a bonus-point win against the Vodacom Bulls XV.

The selection changes will be closely watched when the Currie Cup leaders take on the defending champions in one of the weekend's standout fixtures.

Highest-paid Springboks rankings put Faf de Klerk back in the spotlight

Briefly News also reported that Faf de Klerk recently topped a ranking of the highest-paid Springboks, despite returning to the Free State Cheetahs in 2026 on a significantly reduced salary.

The rankings also highlighted Japan Rugby League One's continued financial power, with six of South Africa's 10 highest-paid players based in the competition. The list offers fresh insight into why Japan remains one of the most attractive destinations for elite Springbok talent.

Source: Briefly News