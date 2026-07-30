University of Johannesburg Graduate Inspires South Africa with Heartfelt PhD Message
- Vuyo Kamati completed his Doctor of Philosophy in Education at the University of Johannesburg
- The UJ graduate shared an emotional message urging fellow students to keep pushing through their challenges
- His post caught the attention of South Africans who flooded the comments with congratulations
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A University of Johannesburg graduate is being celebrated after completing one of academia's highest honours. Vuyo Kamati earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Education from UJ, and his heartfelt message to fellow students quickly resonated with people online.
Kamati used his graduation milestone to speak directly to students who may be struggling along the way. He encouraged them never to underestimate the power of persistence, describing his own journey as one built on faith, hard work, resilience and perseverance. He urged others to keep believing, reminding them that their time would come.
UJ graduate encourages fellow students
What made his words land so powerfully was that they came from someone who had walked the road himself. Completing a PhD is no small feat, and in education, the process often demands years of research, reflection and sacrifice alongside other life commitments.
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The University of Johannesburg shared his achievement on X on 28 July 2026, along with an image of Kamati and his certificate bearing his name. The post quickly drew warm responses from people inspired by his journey. See the full message below:
Mzansi celebrates Dr Kamati
Many were inspired by the UJ PhD holder. Read the comments below:
@MeneleThebu wrote:
"Congrats my brother - well deserved Dr"
@rastarisai said:
"Congratulations Doc, well deserved 👏"
@kwsibisi added:
"Well Done Dr Kamati ✌🏽"
Other Briefly News stories about graduation
- Kwanda Sibiya, a Wits University LLB graduate, who shared a heartfelt video detailing his ongoing battle with unemployment after two years of searching for articles essential for his legal career.
- A remarkable celebration showed a group of South African women came together to honour their friend's graduation by showcasing their impressive academic qualifications.
- People were moved by a 71-year-old man who graduated at a UNISA ceremony, with his proud daughter sharing the emotional footage that went viral on TikTok.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za