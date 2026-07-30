Vuyo Kamati completed his Doctor of Philosophy in Education at the University of Johannesburg

The UJ graduate shared an emotional message urging fellow students to keep pushing through their challenges

His post caught the attention of South Africans who flooded the comments with congratulations

A University of Johannesburg graduate is being celebrated after completing one of academia's highest honours. Vuyo Kamati earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Education from UJ, and his heartfelt message to fellow students quickly resonated with people online.

A University of Johannesburg PhD graduate, Vuyo Kamati, celebrated his graduation with a message to others. Image: @go2uj

Source: Twitter

Kamati used his graduation milestone to speak directly to students who may be struggling along the way. He encouraged them never to underestimate the power of persistence, describing his own journey as one built on faith, hard work, resilience and perseverance. He urged others to keep believing, reminding them that their time would come.

UJ graduate encourages fellow students

What made his words land so powerfully was that they came from someone who had walked the road himself. Completing a PhD is no small feat, and in education, the process often demands years of research, reflection and sacrifice alongside other life commitments.

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The University of Johannesburg shared his achievement on X on 28 July 2026, along with an image of Kamati and his certificate bearing his name. The post quickly drew warm responses from people inspired by his journey. See the full message below:

Mzansi celebrates Dr Kamati

Many were inspired by the UJ PhD holder. Read the comments below:

@MeneleThebu wrote:

"Congrats my brother - well deserved Dr"

@rastarisai said:

"Congratulations Doc, well deserved 👏"

@kwsibisi added:

"Well Done Dr Kamati ✌🏽"

Other Briefly News stories about graduation

Kwanda Sibiya, a Wits University LLB graduate, who shared a heartfelt video detailing his ongoing battle with unemployment after two years of searching for articles essential for his legal career.

A remarkable celebration showed a group of South African women came together to honour their friend's graduation by showcasing their impressive academic qualifications.

People were moved by a 71-year-old man who graduated at a UNISA ceremony, with his proud daughter sharing the emotional footage that went viral on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News