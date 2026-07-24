A 71-year-old man graduated at a UNISA ceremony,and his daughter shared footage of the moment as it went viral on TikTok

The video captured the crowd's emotional reaction as the elderly graduate walked across the UNISA stage with pride

South Africans flooded the comments to say the moment pushed them to go back to their own studies after the moment left them inspired

The woman shared a moment of her father's graduation. Image: @ ladybbev

Source: TikTok

A woman posted the moment her 71-year-old father walked across a UNISA graduation stage and moved an entire country.

TikTok user @ladybbev posted footage of the moment on 8 July 2026, filmed from inside the graduation hall. The crowd in attendance watched as the elderly man collected his qualification, and the clip quickly spread across social media. Her caption read:

"The epitome of lifelong learning. Owam uBaba. I am so incredibly proud of you 🥺"

Adult Learning Supports Active Ageing

Adult learning and education (ALE) helps people stay mentally active, healthy, and socially connected as they grow older. Lifelong learning also encourages volunteering, community involvement, and longer participation in the workforce.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the 71-Year-Old Graduate

South Africans in the comments could not hold back their feelings on the page:

@user7881842811274 said:

"It's never late. Congrats my age mate."

@MalumeShuga wrote:

"UBaba wethu. Ntate wa sechaba. Father hood personified. We are proud of him!" (Translation: Our father. Father of the nation. Fatherhood personified.)

@Nkosiyezwe Makhanya shared:

"Uf 'ngeke ngife ngingena degree' was a person. Congratulations big brother, father of the academia...respect to you Sir...I am encouraged." (Translation: As if "I will not die without a degree" was a person.)

@Pulie_Bubbles🌸🌸🌸 commented:

"Thuto ha e tsofallwe." (Translation: Education does not get old.)

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Former Izingane Zesthembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni celebrated her graduation, with South Africans praising her determination and remarkable personal comeback after overcoming past challenges.

star Vuyokazi Nciweni celebrated her graduation, with South Africans praising her determination and remarkable personal comeback after overcoming past challenges. A South African student wowed social media after revealing she crocheted her own graduation dress over the course of a month, with many praising her creativity, talent and dedication.

Source: Briefly News