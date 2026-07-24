A young boy from Mamelodi East, Pretoria, stunned South Africans with a TikTok video showing off his self-made clothing designs

The boy, probably still in primary school, created a white flower-girl gown, matching Christmas outfits for his siblings, and adult tops entirely from scratch

He told viewers he dreams of designing and sewing custom menswear suits within the next five years

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A talented young boy captured hearts online after showing his ability to design and sew high-quality clothing from scratch. Image: @dineneo0

Source: TikTok

A young boy from Mamelodi East, Pretoria, has taken South Africa by storm after a TikTok video of his remarkable tailoring talent went viral on 9 June 2026. The clip, posted by @dineneo on TikTok, opens with a simple but powerful question: where does he see himself in five years? Without hesitation, the boy, aged between six and nine, answers that he plans to be designing and sewing custom menswear suits from scratch.

From the sewing machine to the runway

Among his pieces are a long-sleeved white tulle flower-girl gown with an embellished waistband, a patterned two-piece set he models himself with full confidence, matching plaid Christmas outfits he made for his siblings, and elegant orange bow-style tops designed for adults. In between the fashion showcase, he is seen seated at his sewing machine, headphones on, entirely focused on his work.

Watch the young designer at work in the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi reacts to the young designer

The video had many South Africans calling him a future fashion icon. Viewers flooded the comments with admiration and support:

User @joyceryin25 wrote:

"Wish our education system was like kids learning skills. Good luck, bright future, boy 🥰."

User @Papa Tune said:

"This is what happens when parents pay attention to their kids' ideas."

User @nokuthula ntanzi asked:

"We are having a graduation at creche in December, and we are based in Soweto. Can he make dresses and suits for our kids, and how much would it be?"

User @lindikhoza485 shared:

"Wish he was closer; I would order a dress every month as my contribution to his vision, talent, and generational wealth."

User @ManokoEC added:

"The future is bright. All the best 💕."

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Source: Briefly News