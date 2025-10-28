A young student learner went viral after showcasing a gorgeous, fully functional speaker he cleverly crafted using simple household items and Bluetooth technology

The inspiring video was shared on TikTok by his teacher, attracting nearly a million views and mass praise for the boy’s creative talent

Social media users applauded the teacher for recognising the boy’s skills and called for companies to invest in the young student's promising future in engineering

A supportive teacher shared a video of her learner showing off his self-made speaker.

A talented young learner, Lungisisa, created a smart invention, driven by a simple act of boredom, which captured the attention of online audiences

The clip, shared on TikTok by @qinisoquesimamane, highlighted the remarkable creativity of the boy and earned him praise from his supportive teacher.

The video opens with the teacher, TikTok user @qinisoquesimamane, standing with Lungisisa, asking the soft-spoken boy to introduce himself and explain his latest creation. The learner confidently presents his self-made, colourful speaker, revealing that he constructed it using a combination of unusual items: a bucket, a vase and a Bluetooth module.

The learner tests his self-made speaker

When the teacher asks if he made the speaker for a school project, Lungisisa explains that he made it because he was bored and often uses his spare time to create things. He revealed that he makes other items, such as aeroplanes and wire cars. The teacher’s excitement grew further when she heard that many of Lungisisa's creations, including the speaker, were electrical and fully functional. He proceeded to show the simple yet effective interior of the speaker and plays music, demonstrating that the Bluetooth connectivity works perfectly.

The educator was praised for being supportive, with viewers wishing for more teachers like her.

SA praises the talented learner

The viral video garnered 903K views, 83K likes, and 3.6K comments from social media users who were impressed by the young man’s talent. Many applauded the young man for his originality and practical skills, suggesting that schools should place a stronger focus on creative and technical skills outside of the academic curriculum. A significant number of viewers praised the teacher, @qinisoquesimamane, saying that Mzansi needs more educators who care about recognising and nurturing their learners' talents. Others focused on Lungisisa's future, expressing strong wishes that companies or individuals would step forward to assist in pursuing his dream, predicting a bright career in engineering or design.

User @Mageba added:

"Education must be based on creativity if we are serious about ourselves as a country. Well done, boy. Keep creating things."

User @Hamba Vangeli shared:

"We need supportive teachers like this👏."

User @bayanda.news.time commented:

"This is such a beautiful piece. His creativity is top-notch. May I please write a feature story about his work, or perhaps do a video feature? It’s truly inspiring to see young people in our community taking up space with technology and creating things we usually import from China."

User @Zama Xulu asked:

"Wow, he is so talented and creative. Can someone or companies assist this child in pursuing his dream?"

User @ChildOfDestiny said:

"Well done to the teacher and student. This positive reinforcement will take this kid far 🙌."

User @people'sfirst commented:

"We grew up doing these kinds of things because there was no PlayStation. Big up, young man."

Watch the TikTok video below:

