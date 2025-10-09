“School Is Nice”: Learners Confronted by Teacher After Mocking His Shoes, SA in Stitches
- A humorous teacher confronted his learners in class after catching them mocking his boots, leading to a hilarious exchange about fashion and comfort
- The entertaining clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok and went viral, attracting massive views and comments from a delighted online community
- Many viewers praised the teacher's incredible relationship with his students and his lighthearted approach to managing their outspoken Gen Z humour
A teacher’s spontaneous classroom confrontation over his boots captivated social media, showcasing a refreshing and humorous relationship between the educator and his learners.
The lighthearted clip, shared on TikTok by @meneer_mapela, entertained many social media users who discussed how Gen Z feared no one.
The video opens with the teacher, @meneer_mapela, standing in front of his class, holding his black boots in his hand. He tells the learners that he is hurt they mocked his shoes, which he bought because he loves them. The humorous educator revealed that he knew they were taking pictures and videos of him while he was writing on the board, a confession that made the entire class burst out in laughter.
The teacher confronts his learners
He then playfully questioned one female learner, asking her what she had said the one time he was wearing the shoes. The student responded, using modern slang, by saying she told him that he was "on" (meaning he looked good). The teacher then asked her what had changed that led to them laughing at him now, and the class erupted in laughter again. The teacher dramatically declared that he would never wear the shoes again. He showed them his sock-clad feet and said he would walk barefoot because he refused to be a joke.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
SA loves the teacher's relationship with learners
The clip sparked hoy inline, attracting countless comments from an entertained online community. A large number of viewers loved the genuine and comfortable relationship the teacher had with his learners. They noted how free learners felt they could joke around with him.
Some teachers shared their own similar and often humorous moments with their outspoken learners. Many said that "ama 2K" (Gen Z) were living their best lives and not taking anything or anyone too seriously.
User @jess_lerato said:
"They once laughed at mine as well. I no longer wear them 💔😭."
User @Salome_WakaMartha shared:
"Not me laughing before addressing ngalezo zihlangu zakho (this thing about your shos)💔."
User @0000000ttt commented:
"I’m in my office on the floor with laughter 😭. Kids are ruthless."
User @Mthembu shared:
"They're still laughing 😂."
User @Liyazinti shared:
"They laughed at a parent, and I told them that maybe if one of their parents came to school, we would laugh the whole day and not be able to teach 😂."
User @user8448855103220 said:
"We need to go back to school, kumnandi (it's nice) 😂."
User @NcebyThe majesticbeader🇿🇦 commented:
"How I wish we had teachers like you. I can tell you are one of the best teachers. Teachers who make our kids enjoy school ❤."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about teachers
- An Afrikaner teacher left social media users touched after not only recognising her learners' voices but also perfectly pronouncing their vernacular names.
- On a school photo day, a Grade 7 teacher was given directions by each learner on how to pose, and Mzansi loved his connection with the learners.
- A young teacher broke down the science process of condensation, freezing, and melting using a Zulu song that the whole class enjoyed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za