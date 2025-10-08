A bride's emotional wedding vows went viral after she revealed that she met her husband via a social media direct message a few months prior, sending the crowd into a cheering frenzy

The captivating video was shared on TikTok and garnered massive views, sparking a lively debate about the pace of modern relationships

Social media users were divided, with many saying they needed to start responding to DMs, while others warned that eight months was far too soon for marriage

A joyful wedding moment captivated social media after the bride shared the surprisingly quick timeline of her romance, which was met with loud cheers from the church crowd.

The beautiful clip, shared on TikTok by @chopsticchovhota, was met with love, widespread amusement and strong opinions.

The video shows the couple standing on the church stage with their pastor, ready to exchange vows in front of a church crowd. The woman begins reading her vows. She reveals that she responded to her man's social media direct message just eight months ago, not knowing she would be standing there saying her vows.

The woman gets married after answering her DMs

Immediately after mentioning the short timeline and the DM, the crowd erupted in excited laughter and applause. She continued, asserting that she had experienced the goodness of God through him in the last six months, and vowed to love, respect, and submit as his wife.

SA debates the quick marriage

The video garnered massive views and comments from social media users who responded with diverse opinions. Many viewers were moved, saying the video was proof that they needed to stop ignoring their DMs. One man asserted that true men know exactly what they want in a wife and that they don't wait once they have met 'the one,' regardless of whether the timeline is two days or six months.

Other viewers, however, were sceptical, cautioning that eight months was too short a period for a committed marriage. They warned the couple that they might not know each other well enough to avoid potential 'red flags' down the line.

User @DJ-Majozi commented:

"One thing about us men is that we know what we want, and when to get married. Be it two days later after you meet or six months."

User @MamaReitumetse AucLee said:

"Let me answer my DMs🤞."

User @Lesetja Moloko shared:

"Moral of the story, respond to the DM, respond 🥺."

User @Mooi added:

"I responded to my Facebook messenger and I'm now married and blessed with three kids ...15 years of Grace😂."

User @This_Is_Clay said:

"Ihis means men know what they want, bro."

User @KAYSdeep commented:

"This thing doesn't have a formula. Back in the day, there were arranged marriages, and they were working perfectly. I wish them the best in their marriage."

Watch the TikTok video below:

