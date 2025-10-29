A woman's video showcasing her "submissive wife" role has sparked a heated debate on social media

The clip has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising her cultural values and others criticising her for reinforcing outdated gender roles

The controversy has opened a conversation about marriage dynamics, cultural expectations, and the expression of love and respect in relationships

A woman has sparked widespread conversation on social media after sharing a video demonstrating what being a "submissive wife" means to her.

A woman in South Africa presented her view on what it means to be a submissive wife.

Source: Facebook

The clip that was uploaded on the woman's Facebook account, Olivera Ledox, which quickly went viral, shows Olivera Ledox serving breakfast to her husband traditionally and respectfully, an act that left South Africans divided.

In the video, Olivera Ledox can be seen kneeling down as she presents a tray of breakfast to her husband. She then carefully placed the tray on the table before bowing her head in a gesture of respect and humility. She then stood up and went about her day.

While taking to her caption, Olivera Ledox expressed the following:

"I don’t care what social media says, I will always be the submissive wife."

Her video immediately drew a mix of admiration and criticism from online users. Some praised her for upholding values they see as respectful and rooted in cultural or spiritual tradition, while others questioned whether such behaviour reinforces outdated gender roles, with many stating that modern relationships should be built on equality rather than submission.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video that was shared on 27 October 2025 by the social media user Olivera Ledox has opened an ongoing conversation about cultural expectations, marriage dynamics, and the different ways women express love and respect in their relationships.

As debates continue on Facebook, one thing that remains clear is that Olivera Ledox’s unapologetic stance has challenged many to reflect on what submission, respect, and partnership mean in today’s world.

A woman knelt down while serving her husband breakfast as a way of submitting to him. Image: Olivera Ledox

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the woman's act of submission

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lady's act of submission toward her husband.

Dephney Basane said:

"I used to do this to my ex he still cheated."

Karabo Molekwa expressed:

"That's how you get married and that's how you stay married."

Mulanga Tembe replied:

"I always kneel when serving my father-in-law lol cause I used to do that to my dad."

Joyliny ChiChi commented:

"If l do this, he might question if l poisoned his food because l hardly dish just leave it in the pots Lone Sekaeng."

Zoe Mosoloane simply said:

"My ancestors could never allow me to kneel to a man. Even if he's my husband."

Watch the video below:

