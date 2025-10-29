Content Creator Mandisi Tshingana’s Death Hoax Debunked: “He’s Alive and Well”
- Mandisi Tshingana and his family have debunked the false rumours about his death
- The content creator was said to have passed on, with rumours circulating on social media, followed by tribute posts to the famous influencer
- His family spokesperson dismissed the rumours and assured supporters and followers that Tshingana was alive and well
South African content creator Mandisi Tshingana became the latest unfortunate victim of a distasteful death hoax.
Famous for his unique videos and fundraising initiatives, Tshingana was wrongly said to have passed away after rumours began circulating on social media with a picture showing his birth and supposed death dates, causing confusion online.
On 27 October 2025, Mandisi's sister, Olwethu Olo Tshingana, publicly dismissed the rumours on her Facebook page. She responded to a memorial picture of Mandisi shared by a distraught supporter, and confirmed that her brother had not died.
"Lies, uphile qete (he's alive and well), she wrote.
The rumours began circulating after the 30-year-old content creator announced on 10 October that he would take a break from social media to focus on personal matters that "required his full attention."
"While the details are private, we ask for your understanding and respect for the family's need for space during this time. We remain hopeful that Mandisi will be able to reconnect with his followers soon, bringing his unique voice and creativity back to the digital world."
He has since made occasional returns to Facebook to interact with supporters and help those in need, even sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption "Proof of life."
Mandisi shot to fame with his hilarious skits; however, it was his fundraising initiatives that made him one of the most-loved content creators in the country.
He has raised funds for regular South Africans and some celebrities, including Brenda Ngxoli.
He has also raised money for the late actress Mam Nandi Nyembe's funeral, and is currently collecting money to help another family in need, and has received tonnes of support from the online community.
Read the Facebook posts below.
Supporters respond to Mandisi Tshingana death hoax
Online users were relieved that Tshingana was alive and well, all while criticising the people who started the rumours.
Sinethemba Veve Tshingana said:
"I almost died, whoa!"
Khanyisa Ndlazi wrote:
"He is going to be well. I love him with all of me."
Zipho Zabathembu posted:
"He needs to come back so he can curse them out."
Cylia Motsoeneng added:
"It's just creepy content. Even though he sounded depressed the last time he was active on FB."
Nosimo Vinqi speculated:
"Creepy. He needs help, guys. It's a sign of mental health issues."
Ayanda Pumie recalled:
"He's just off social media platforms, that's it. He did say he'll be out for some time."
Zoe Presh joked:
"Even he himself doesn’t know about this."
