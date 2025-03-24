Mandisa Tshingana has launched a fundraising campaign for Big Brother Mzansi's second runner-up Uyanda

The campaign which aims to raise R2 million, managed to raise over R100,000 in just one hour

Uyanda's fundraising campaign ignited mixed reactions among netizens with others suggesting it should go to worthy causes

Mandisa Tshingana is raising R2 million for 'Big Brother Mzansi' runner-up Uyanda.

Source: Facebook

Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Uyanda might not have walked away with the R2 million grand prize after coming in second, but he surely won hearts. Sweet Guluva was crowned Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition winner in a finale held on Sunday 23 March 2025.

Mandisa Tshingana starts fundraising campaign for Uyanda

In a heartwarming development, an influencer Mandisa Tshingana has started a R2 million fundraising campaign for Uyanda Hlangabezo. Mandisa Tshingana previously spearheaded a successful fundraising campaign for talented actress Brenda Ngxoli when she disclosed that her family was abusing her emotionally and financially.

Entertainment blogger MDNNews shared the news that the influencer had started a fundraising initiative to help Uyanda find his feet after his time in the Big Brother Mzansi house. The post was captioned:

“Mandisa Tshingana is raising funds for Uyanda, the runner-up of #BBMzansi Season 5. So far over R100,000 has been raised in just one hour. His goal is to reach R2 million. If you remember, Mandisa Tshingana is the same person who previously raised over R150,000 for Brenda Ngxoli.”

Netizens react to R2 million fundraising campaign for Uyanda

In the comments, netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. Several netizens felt the fundraiser should’ve been for a better cause other than Uyanda. Others suggested that Big Brother Mzansi should introduce a prize for the runner-up.

Here are some of the reactions:

@healthimpilo argued:

“It means as a black child we can do a lot. If we can donate 2 million, that money can start a shop and employ a few unemployed children in South Africa.”

@Ngubenil highlighted:

“He is carving a niche for himself as a successful fundraiser and a strategic campaigns manager. The record is there for all to see👌🏾He wins and everyone else wins. Joy all around.”

@kb_gobang suggested:

“This is cool. But Big Brother should have a prize for the second runner-up.”

@Bkoetle argued:

“Lol. South Africans, we are a weird nation. We can rally behind individuals who do nothing for us but fail to help those who want to change our lives. Kante re jwang? Anyway, it’s your money do as you please.”

@adamsMimi123 said:

“But y’all never donate to struggling NPOs that wanna give change and empower the poor average black person 🙄😒. Bored 🥱”

SA reacted after Mandisi Tshingana launched a R2 million fundraiser for Uyanda.

Source: Instagram

Uyanda speaks on Mandisi Tshingana's fundraising campaign

Meanwhile, Uyanda and his family have confirmed that Mandisi Tshingana is the only one with their blessing to raise funds for the reality TV star. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant thanked his fans for raising funds for him.

"A special mention: Handler and the family are aware of the contributions pouring in for Uyanda and are in support of it. Please check Mandisi Tshingana accounts and it is also the ONLY initiative we agreed upon currently. Let's continue to support this wonderful initiative! Thank you for being an incredible fanbase HoneyBadgers," Uyanda said.

KZN community takes to the streets to celebrate Sweet Guluva's win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the people of KwaZulu-Natal took to the streets to celebrate Sweet Guluva's Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 win.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising Zulu unity while others criticised the celebration for being tribalistic and not focused on serious national issues.

