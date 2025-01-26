Former The Queen actress Brenda Ngxoli reveals that her mother is emotionally abusive towards her

The Home Affairs actress shared a series of posts on her X account about living with her mother and revealed that she called the police

Fans of the actress took to social media to comfort her while some suggested she must move out

Brenda Ngxoli claims her mother is abusive. Images: Brenda Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

Actress Brenda Ngxoli, who previously revealed that her family was financially abusing says her mother has been emotionally abusive towards her.

The former The Queen actress also shared a video of her mother hauling insults at her on social media on Saturday, 25 January. She wrote in a series of posts on X:

"My mother has vehemently denied screaming. 'I'm beating her up today' and still continues with her allegations. I'm just glad she repeated them in front of people. Now it's time to clear my name."

"Am trying to call Tsomo police station with the number I found online. My mother is screaming I'm hitting her and I am nowhere near her . Please call them for me or send their no. I have called family members and villagers," she wrote.

The talented actress also shared on her X account on Saturday, 25 January 2025 that she contacted the police.

Social media user @Am_Blujay also shared a video of Ngxoli's mother on his X account on Sunday morning.

South Africans react to her mother's video

@KeleboNicole said:

"Can't she move or something? My biggest concern is the baby and her having to witness such."

@wannganwana replied:

"She used all her money on black tax to give them a better life, but in the end, she is dealing with demons. She must demolish this and move out, they are ungrateful."

@lln1982 wrote:

"The narcissistic parent is sent in her way to do the inner work. After playing the victim, she needs to take accountability and heal. Unfortunately, she can not change her mother but only herself."

@Penelope_Makala replied:

"She is indeed but I honestly don’t like the fact that she’s recording this. Family business must be resolved around the table not on social media. Yes, there are toxic moms but I’m sure she’s not the only one. She must call the elders to address the matter."

@Xhosa_Version wrote:

"Having a jealous mother is hard... Usually these moms ho*r themselves out and never be responsible for anything. Look she's calling her dabawo because she never got married because yinja mama."

Brenda Ngxoli claims her mom has been abusive Towards Her: Images: Brenda Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

Brenda Ngxoli embraces Christianity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the Home Affairs actress Brenda Ngxoli announced her decision to let go of her spiritual calling and convert to Christianity.

The former The Queen star mentioned that her daughter Sky Ngxoli was the main reason for this massive change.

Source: Briefly News