Rising star Katlego Ranaka, who passed away this past week publicly shared her love for her son

The Ranakas reality TV star revealed in several Instagram posts over the years that her son was the love of her life

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 24-year-old singer and radio personality

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Inside Katlego Ranaka's last Instagram post to her son. Images: Katlego Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star, Katlego Ranaka who passed away on Thursday, 23 January loved her four-year-old son dearly.

The Ranakas reality star Katlego, who was the first daughter of Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka often shared photos of him on her Instagram account.

The rising star revealed on her Instagram post that her son was a gift from God and he will always be her first love. She shared a photo of her son on her Instagram post in November 2023 and captioned the post:

"Love of my life this one."

Katlego's sister, Naledi Ranaka paid tribute to her older sister on Sunday, 26 January in a TikTok post.

“If love could have saved you, then you would have lived forever. Day 3 and I still can’t believe you’re gone. I don’t even have the words to express how I feel right now but maybe I will someday day. While God eased your pain he broke my heart. You were my day one. Maybe in another life time I would have been able to say goodbye. Fly high my angel I love beyond infinity, she wrote.

Though the family has not confirmed how the reality TV star passed away, her followers revealed on social media that she passed away from an accident.

Tamar Mrwebi asked:

"What happened guy's was she sick?"

Ayama Ndlovu replied:

"She was involved in an accident."

Briefly News will give an update on her cause of death, memorial and funeral details as soon as possible.

South Africans mourn the reality TV star

phila815 said:

My baby. I was a her high school teacher. She was very intelligent, soft spoken and naturally beautiful girl...too sad."

Jagermiester wrote:

"I'm so sorry. I went through the same thing years back and guess what, it still feels like it happened yesterday. We just learn to live with the pain. It never heals Death be not proud!

punch said:

"Condolences to the Ranaka family. Katlego may your soul rest. We will always remember you. Gone but never forgotten."

Manaka Ranaka mourns her daughter Katlego Ranaka. Images: Katlego Ranaka and Manaka Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy actress celebrates her daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2024 that the former Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her daughter, Thandokuhle Ranaka who recently had her graduation ceremony.

Thandokuhle was the first graduate in their family, and Manaka Ranaka could not be more proud of her.

Source: Briefly News