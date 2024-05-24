Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has celebrated her daughter, who recently had her graduation ceremony

Thandokuhle Ranaka is the first graduate in their family, and Manaka Ranaka could not be more proud

Netizens congratulated the mother and daughter on her Instagram post and lauded her for raising her well

The Ranakas are celebrating yet another family milestone. Thandokuhle Ranaka has graduated from university, and her mother is proud.

Actress Manaka Ranaka has gushed over her daughter Thandokuhle Ranaka, who recently graduated. Image: @manakaranaka

Manaka Ranaka hails daughter after graduating

The Generations: Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka is a proud mom after her daughter graduated from university. Not only has Thandokuhle achieved this, but she is also the first person in their family to do so.

On her Instagram page, Manaka Ranaka posted pictures from her graduation ceremony wearing her graduation attire. In another, she was gifted a beautiful cake.

"A big CONGRATULATIONS to the first to ever do it! Our first Graduate! So proud of you."

Thandokule reciprocated the love and thanked her mother for the well-wishes:

"Thank you so much Yaya, to the top from here."

Mzansi congratulates Thandokuhle

Netizens congratulated the mother and daughter and praised her for raising wonderful children.

mmathapelo_mogashoa1:

"First but definitely not the last, she has set the bar, and the rest will follow. Congratulations Thando."

zola_hashatsi:

"This is so wonderful."

sibahlekhosi:

"Let others follow. Congratulations to Thando and your entire family."

ms_kgomotsoramatlo:

"Well done Nunus!"

portia_mrsk:

"Congratulations and a huge congratulations to you momma, you did well."

busi_kondleka:

"Soooo happy and proud of her. Congrats mama!"

kenewangkoboekae:

"Congratulations Thando please sends my regards to your mommy."

conniechiume:

"Congratulations."

mamngcobo:

"Wow congratulations. You go girl."

salaminamosese:

"Incredible. Congratulations."

emms_74:

"Halala. Well done."

ntontylin:

"Congratulations Thando."

zamahlubi_radebe_liciousradz:

"A big congratulations to you @thandokuhle_ranaka."

