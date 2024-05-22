A South African woman overcame many challenges to achieve her dream of becoming an environmental scientist

While working as a cleaner for seven years, she decided to go back to school to improve her academic results

Balancing work with late-night studying, Zanele graduated with flying colours and inspired many with her dedication

A determined woman levelled up from being a cleaner to an environmental scientist. Image: Zanele Amanda

A hardworking woman who worked as a cleaner for years defied the odds and finally achieved her dream of obtaining her degree.

From cleaner to environmental scientist

Her story was shared on Facebook, detailing how, after matric, Zanele Amanda spent seven years working as a cleaner in one of KwaDukuza's private health institutions.

"She really wanted to pursue her dream in the environment field but her matric results were not good enough. She had to find a school in eMpangeni and made to redo from Grade 11. The following year she passed her matric before enrolling for environmental studies at Unisa," the post by Vusi Khumalo, a relative of Zanele, reads.

Amanda went on work shifts and was forced to study long night hours. But driven to succeed, Zanele eventually graduated with flying colours in her studies last week.

"An environmental scientist, emndenini. Wow, you have done us proud, mshana. Congratulations once more. You have made us proud," Vusi wrote.

A woman who worked as a cleaner for even years finally obtained her degree in environmental sciences

SA congratulates environmental scientist

The post was met with congratulatory messages from South Africans who were moved and inspired by the woman's story.

Mvuseh Khumalo said:

"A huge congrats, indeed you’re such an inspiration to many ❤️"

Muzi Icc commented:

"Proud of her, she really made it."

Nonkululeko Nanie wrote:

"Congratulations, mama ♥️♥️"

Tholakele Silindile Gumede said:

"Congratulations."

Siphiwe Cyril wrote:

"Well done, girl."

Theron Nyathi

"Congratulations to her."

