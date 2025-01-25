Legendary Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka is mourning the passing of her first daughter, Katlego Ranaka

Manaka's daughter, Thandokuhle confirmed on her social media account on Friday that her sister had died

South Africans and industry friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the rising star

Manaka Ranaka's daughter Katlego has passed away. Images: Manaka Ranaka, Katlego Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Manaka Ranaka's daughter, Thandokuhle Ranaka who recently graduated from university has confirmed her sister, Katlego Ranaka has passed away.

It is unclear how the singer and actress Katlego Ranaka, who announced her pregnancy in 2020 passed away.

Thandokuhle shared a video of Katlego on her Instagram account on Saturday, 24 January evening and captioned the post:

"My angel, my first love, my soul sista. Never did I think that this day would come so soon. My heart is broken, you have left me with a wound that I don’t know how to heal. Until I find the words, till we meet again. I will love you forever."

The family also confirmed in a statement that Katlego passed away on Friday, 23 January 2025.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the sorrowful news of the passing of our cherished Katlego "KG" Ranaka on the 23rd of January, 2025."

"The Ranaka family humbly requests your prayers and respect for their privacy during this profoundly challenging time. Further details regarding her farewell will be communicated in due course."

The Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka shared a video of a candle on her Instagram account on Friday. She also wrote on her Instagram story:

"God, I don't know your plans for me, but I trust you."

South Africans pay tribute to actress and singer

@JohnsonAwalle replied:

"Ohhh my heart bleeds for Manaka Ranaka. No mother deserves the pain she is going through now."

RefilweModiselle said:

"I’m so sorry Sis. Deeply. Sending all of you so much love in the t"ough time."

Knonkululeko wrote:

"You were the best mother you could have been to her Manaka. Remember that. Phephisa."

Simphybeing_koes replied:

"Ooooh Sesi. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. May you God give you and your family strength and comfort through this season."

Michellesaunyama wote:

"Ngavele ngabanda isisu (the night became colder). My deepest condolences to you. Sending you lots of hugs."

RIP: Manaka Ranaka's daughter Katlego has passed away. Image: Katlego Ranaka

Source: Instagram

