In a scathing video, Manaka Ranaka slammed South African women who are willing to sell their identities to foreigners

The Generations: The Legacy star said these women sell their identities for a measly R1000

Mzansi chimed in on the video and agreed with Manaka Ranaka and said the ladies are selling the country out

Manaka Ranaka held nothing back when she slammed a certain group of South African women who accepted bribes to sell their identities to foreign nationals.

Manaka Ranaka said the women who sell their identities to foreigners are selling out the country. Image: @manakaranaka

Manaka Ranaka drags a lady who married a foreigner for money

South African actress Manaka Ranaka hit back at women who willingly sell their identities to foreigners for a quick buck. The Generations: The Legacy Star spoke about a woman who promised R1000 to marry a foreigner, only to be given R70.

"Our sisters are selling our country. You women are cheap, and you guys will get us in trouble," Manaka said.

She mentioned the nationality crisis of Chidimma Vannessa Adentshina, where people asked her to step down from Miss South Africa.

"You complain about Chichi; meanwhile, your sisters are marrying these men."

Manaka Ranaka says these women are selling Mzansi out

An angry Manaka Ranaka said these women are very cheap for selling out citizenship for a measly R1000. "You women are cheap. This thing is very disappointing because now, we are trying to fix the country but you people are bad."

"This is why they talk bad and abuse us like this, it is because of you. Imagine marrying someone you do not know for R1000. The same money that will be wasted on beer. Ladies, let us not do this."

The video was posted by @truthsalovesa.

Mzansi agrees with Manaka Ranaka

Most people who commented on the post seem to agree with Manaka Ranaka.

@HazeworthXVI added:

"Our Women are not the majority, but some are the ones who are selling us out, and when it's tough, they come cry to us."

@LwandileLanga1 said:

"It's good that other women see this problem. The only way to stop this is for the government to scrap the spousal visa. Our country must not be affected by your relationship with a foreigner. South Africa benefits nothing from a marriage between a South African and a foreigner."

@samvusimasango claimed:

"Kodwa, it must just be a crime to marry a stranger in exchange for allowance for a SAn and citizenship for the foreigner. Both must be charged and, upon conviction, be sentenced to a maximum of ten years imprisonment."

