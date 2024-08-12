A happy woman shared that she was formally a sangoma but now lives life as a Christian

In her TikTok post, the lady's video plays a song noting that the enemy no longer has a hold of her, possibly referring to being a sangoma

Many social media users shared how proud they were of the woman for making her life-changing decision

A woman shared that she went from being a sangoma to becoming a God-fearing Christian. Images: @palesa.hanna

Taking a leap of faith and choosing a different path requires steadfast courage and determination. A woman showed these attributes when she shared that she changed her spiritual beliefs after transitioning from a sangoma to a devout Christian.

Palesa Hlongwane, who uses the handle @palesa.hanna on TikTok, uploaded a video on the app showing herself wearing her traditional sangoma attire. The clip then cuts to the woman dressed in a formal outfit for church. Viewers also see an added video of Palesa preaching the gospel on stage.

While TikTokkers see the woman's transformation, they also hear the following lyrics in the background:

"The enemy thought he had me, but Jesus said, 'You are mine.'"

Watch the video below:

Social media users respond to woman's spiritual transformation

People on the internet flooded Palesa's video with positivity, with many thinking that she made the right decision for herself.

@myopinion096 wrote in the comment section:

"One thing about being a Christian woman, neh, you will look clean. Welcome back home, sisi."

Filled with gratitude, @nocwakasigenu said to Palesa:

"This video could not have come at a better time. Thank you for sharing your testimony. You just gave me hope for a situation that looked impossible."

@missey_ree12 expressed to the online community:

"Jesus has won! This is powerful."

@user7067510018263 also wrote in the comments:

"This is a huge win. Just take a look at God's glory shining upon her. From grass to grace."

@resireleditsoe asked themselves:

"Why am I getting emotional watching this?"

@aaron7aar said to the woman:

"God's love never fails."

Sangoma celebs return to Christianity

In March of this year, Briefly News reported about a few local celebrities who left their lives as sangomas and returned to their Christian roots.

The celebrities included rapper Boity Thulo, actress Palesa Madisakwane, actor and presenter Thabiso Mokhethi, and media personality Gogo Skhotheni.

