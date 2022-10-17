A gorgeous sangoma babe had the people of Mzansi questioning everything they had been taught about healers

Twitter user @ronaldanele shared a clip which showed the woman lighting up a hubbly while she jived to some vibey tracks

While some felt this was not on for a traditional healer, others felt that she might be on to something, keeping up with the times

Getting the calling is seen as a special gift in African culture. So, when people saw a sangoma lighting up a hubby and grooving in her sacred space, it threw them off just a little.

Being a sangoma comes with a lot of responsibility. Being able to guide people through ancestors is respected highly, and so many people look up to you as an example.

Twitter user @ronaldanele shared a clip of a beautiful young sangoma living her best life. Dressed in her traditional healer clothing and sitting in her sacred space, the babe lit up a hubbly while she jived to some vibey tracks. Not your average sangoma, for sure!

“Nabo gogo benu”

The people of Mzansi debate what they’ve just seen

While it is no secret that this is not normally what you see a sangoma doing, especially in their sacred space, some were not that phased about it. However, some felt this is why the gap between the living and the dead is getting so big.

Take a look at some of the opinions:

@LeratoBM_ said:

“They're human too buhn.”

@Daphnedark1 said:

“ I understand she is human she has fun mara why in there.”

@SthembiD said:

“These days I don't think these people have spiritual gifts.”

@NGOBAMAKHOS said:

“But then again this might be a brief synopsis of how most of us will give our decedents amatrance in the future, kushoda iBrutal fruit noma iHeineken or some Champagne . She might be light-years ahead of her time♂️,asazi. We are indeed governed by different ancestors.”

@LMakhetloane said:

“I think ancestors are also shocked by the new generation gogos”

@Sindisi27102872 said:

“I strongly support what she is doing, you must move with the times, no one owns the sands of time.”

