A young lady took to social media to showcase how she looked before she first started dating her bae vs now

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One woman in South Africa caused a huge buzz on the internet with her drastic transformation after meeting her bae.

A lady showed off her dramatic transformation after meeting her bae in a TikTok video. Image: @mokgadi_mailula2

Source: TikTok

Woman shares how she looked when she first started dating bae vs now

The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @mokgadi_mailula2, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her transformation. The stunner unveiled herself and how she used to look before and after she met her partner.

In the footage, @mokgadi_mailula2 showcased herself before while she used to dress like a baddie to her dressing modestly.

The online community did not take her transformation well, and the video became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Watch the clip of the woman's transformation below:

People react to the lady's content with mixed feelings

Social media users were stunned by the lady's drastic transformation and flocked to the comments section to voice their opinions.

User simply asked:

"Why o teacher?"

Thando said:

"Can never be me."

Leahsellomotlabeng expressed:

"Modesty is the best, being pretty with good intentions. May God keep you and bless you."

Buhle.

"I don't know why people are hating, I’m honestly loving this for you, hey."

Chulu commented:

"Yoh he took your swag, gang."

Boipelo Jennifer shared:

"Next time, refuse neh."

Young makoti's transformation: Woman's before & after video amazes Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman opened up about her life before becoming a young makoti in a video shared online.

TikTok user @usernatty04 shared a clip of herself showing her life before becoming a young makoti. As the clip begins, the hun can be seen busting a few impressive dance moves while dressed in a brown dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News