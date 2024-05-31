Dad Steals the Show With Impressive Amapiano Dance Moves in a Video, SA Amused
- A young lady took to social media to showcase how her father was busting some impressive amapiano moves
- The TikTok clip captured the attention of people, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Online community reacted to the footage as the gentleman's dancing skills amused them
One dad amused many people online after he unveiled his impressive dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.
Girl shares video of dad dancing
The footage shared by @_.reabetswe08 on TikTok shows a father breaking it down on the dance floor as he unveiled his impressive amapiano dance moves. The gentleman can be seen dressed in blue pants and a grey jersey as he sets the place ablaze with his killer moves.
@_.reabetswe08 was extremely amused by her dad's dancing skills as she showed them off on TikTok. She also revealed that some people are afraid of her dad because they perceive him to be strict, which she does not understand as he is highly amusing to her.
Taking to her TikTok caption, she said the following:
"Pov: Rea, I am scared of your dad, literally my dad."
Watch the video below:
The woman's clip amuses online users
The video received many views, likes, and comments on TikTok, and people were entertained by the dad's dance moves. Some flooded the comments section with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes.
User said:
"Your dad is at groove! Must be."
To which the daughter responded by saying:
Keagile
"Can I borrow your dad."
Vee expressed:
"I wanna make an edit of my dad’s moments sana you guys would die."
That shared:
"I'm scared of him on the dancefloor."
Olwenhle.za gushed saying:
"Please I wish I had a dad this is so cute."
Sinesethu kate added:
"Your dad is kinda."
Father-daughter dance duo delights Mzansi in a TikTok video, SA wowed
Briefly News previously reported that an adorable video of a young lady and her father is making rounds on social media, and South Africans can't get enough of it.
This father-daughter duo is changing the norms within African culture. The clip shared by @definitelynotayanda on the video platform shows the young lady dancing with her father. Seeing the pair vibing and enjoying each other's company is rarely seen in African households, and people were amazed by the pair's bonds.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za