A young lady took to social media to showcase how her father was busting some impressive amapiano moves

The TikTok clip captured the attention of people, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Online community reacted to the footage as the gentleman's dancing skills amused them

One dad amused many people online after he unveiled his impressive dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.

A dad showcased his impressive amapiano dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @_.reabetswe08

Source: TikTok

Girl shares video of dad dancing

The footage shared by @_.reabetswe08 on TikTok shows a father breaking it down on the dance floor as he unveiled his impressive amapiano dance moves. The gentleman can be seen dressed in blue pants and a grey jersey as he sets the place ablaze with his killer moves.

@_.reabetswe08 was extremely amused by her dad's dancing skills as she showed them off on TikTok. She also revealed that some people are afraid of her dad because they perceive him to be strict, which she does not understand as he is highly amusing to her.

Taking to her TikTok caption, she said the following:

"Pov: Rea, I am scared of your dad, literally my dad."

Watch the video below:

The woman's clip amuses online users

The video received many views, likes, and comments on TikTok, and people were entertained by the dad's dance moves. Some flooded the comments section with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes.

User said:

"Your dad is at groove! Must be."

To which the daughter responded by saying:

Keagile

"Can I borrow your dad."

Vee expressed:

"I wanna make an edit of my dad’s moments sana you guys would die."

That shared:

"I'm scared of him on the dancefloor."

Olwenhle.za gushed saying:

"Please I wish I had a dad this is so cute."

Sinesethu kate added:

"Your dad is kinda."

Father-daughter dance duo delights Mzansi in a TikTok video, SA wowed

Briefly News previously reported that an adorable video of a young lady and her father is making rounds on social media, and South Africans can't get enough of it.

This father-daughter duo is changing the norms within African culture. The clip shared by @definitelynotayanda on the video platform shows the young lady dancing with her father. Seeing the pair vibing and enjoying each other's company is rarely seen in African households, and people were amazed by the pair's bonds.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News