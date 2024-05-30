A mother with an MPR Bluetooth microphone left many people in Mzansi in laughter

In the TikTok video, she displayed how she uses the mic, and the clip went viral online

The footage captured the attention of social media users and gathered many views, likes and comments

A hilarious video of a woman speaking on the MPR Bluetooth microphone made many people laugh.

Mom's hilarious antics with the MPR Bluetooth Mic leave South Africans in laughter, as shared in the TikTok video. Image: @tshego._keitu

Source: TikTok

Mom gets an MRP Bluetooth mic and leaves SA laughing

One young lady had given up on her mother's hilarious antics as she took to TikTok to show it off. The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @tshego._keitu, expressed that whoever told her mom to get a mic needs to be "jailed."

The footage shared by @tshego._keitu on the video platform shows the woman arriving from work with an MRP Bluetooth mic. The lady began to speak on the microphone while communicating with her family members, which amused many people in Mzansi.

@tshego._keitu could not deal with her mother's hilarious antics, so she took to her TikTok caption, saying:

"Someone come get this woman."

Watch the amusing video below:

SA in stitches

The video grabbed the attention of online users, gearing over 523K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. The clip amused people as they rushed to the comments section with laughter while others cracked jokes.

Sanny_m expressed:

"The fact that she was willing to give up her phone for the mic."

Mayhoyho asked:

"Where can I get this microphone?"

Tumie_31 shared:

"My mom said she’s buying it today the stress I have."

Katlego suggested:

“Every parent should get this, Yooh."

Source: Briefly News