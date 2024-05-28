One young lady took to social media to showcase how she took herself on a solo date, which led to her being lectured by her eight-year-old brother

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

In the video, she showed off how her date went and played the audio recording of her little one scolding her

The clip amused the online community as they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes

A babe in Mzansi treated herself to a solo date for which her little brother had few words. She shared a video on TikTok, which amused many.

A woman was reprimanded by her eight-year-old brother for drinking in a TikTok video. Image: @snowiee_k

Source: TikTok

Lady goes on solo date and gets reprimanded by her 8-year-old brother for drinking

One young woman who is all about self-care shared a clip on the video platform showcasing how her solo date went. The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @snowiee_k can be seen enjoying herself while having a cocktail.

As the clip continued, she played the audio recording of her little brother scolding her for drinking. The eight-year-old said the following while reprimanding his sister:

"You are drinking alcohol; I told you one day if you should drink alcohol, you will die; if you die, it is not my fault; if your funeral is here, I will not attend," he said in the video.

Take a look at the clip below:

Mzansi is in stitches

The TikTok video sparked laughter, and many were entertained by the little guy reprimanding his sister as they took to the comments section to crack jokes.

Amaze323 asked:

"Why are little brothers so strict?"

To which the lady reacted by saying:

"Yhey, it shocks me every time. He’s like this with everyone in the house."

Belica was amused:

"Not him saying even if the funeral is at his house, he won’t be there."

sharp_ghel added:

"Let him cook."

Avy Kap was shocked:

"How’s he so strict yet so young?"

TikTok video of son scolding mom for night out gets 2.1M views

Briefly News previously reported that a child was upset that his mother went somewhere to have fun with a friend. The kid talked with his mother to tell her how unhappy he was.

The video of the child's anger got over 160,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who cracked jokes about the boy's passion.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News