“Yess Girl”: Mzansi in Love With a Stunning Woman Who Went Out on a Solo Date

South African women are getting a lesson from a stunning lady that it’s not necessary to have a man to enjoy a beautiful date over lunch

@NomaguguSamke shared her snaps on social media as she enjoyed a solo date around KwaZulu-Natal and says she needed to spoil herself

Many of her Twitter friends and followers are impressed and praising her but some guys are now yearning to share the table with her

A South African lady decided to go for a solo date and really spoiled herself with her favourite meal at one of the finest restaurants in the country. @NomaguguSamke took to Twitter to share the images of her outing with her friends and followers.

The stunning woman suggests that women don’t need men to actually have that date they dream of. The pictures are loved by her social media family.

Nomagugu seems to be based in KwaZulu-Natal and recently enjoyed her meal around Richards Bay as her post suggests. Briefly News looks at the interesting post. She wrote:

“Friday Solo date at NRB.”

@Musakhwla07 said:

“Hai cela uzame ukuzikopa ulapho ngizokhokha.”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“Sebenza Girl.”

@ComfortMoshokoa said:

“That's a whole lot of food..But anyway..You paying.”

@DeepMavic said:

“I hope you paid for that food.”

@KgomotsoKganya said:

“Also love your dress and how it looks on you.”

@ZwideXsaid:

“Samke kuse Richards Bay mall la?”

@TillyTiny10 said:

“Enjoy babe what's the name of this filter.”

@Mokotjo101 said:

“When are you coming to Bloem so we could also go out?”

@ZNonjiji said:

“Yess girl. Enjoy your money.”

@NikkyDube said:

“I love that you love yourself so much little sis. Well done.”

